Kenya Met Warns of Heavy Rains Across Several Regions Over the Next 7 Days

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall in several parts of the country this week, warning that some regions could still experience isolated heavy downpours despite an overall reduction in rainfall intensity.

In its seven-day weather outlook covering March 10 to March 16, the national weatherman indicated that rains will persist in parts of Western Kenya, the Central Highlands, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the South-eastern Lowlands and the South Coast.

According to the department, counties in Western Kenya and parts of the Rift Valley are likely to experience significant rainfall, particularly during afternoon and evening hours.

These include Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo and Uasin Gishu, as well as Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia and West Pokot.

“Morning rains are likely to occur over a few places. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected over a few to several places. Night showers are likely to occur over a few places,” the weather agency noted in its advisory.

The forecast also places Nairobi and several counties in the Central Highlands on alert for intermittent rainfall during the week. Areas such as Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi are expected to experience light morning showers followed by afternoon rainfall in some locations.

“Occasional cloudiness with light rain is likely in the mornings, giving way to sunny intervals. Afternoon showers are expected over a few places, occasionally spreading to several places,” the department added.

Similar weather patterns are expected in the South-eastern Lowlands counties of Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado and Taita Taveta. Coastal counties including Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale are also projected to receive showers during the forecast period.

The latest advisory comes after days of heavy rains that triggered flooding in parts of Nairobi and other towns, disrupting transport and daily activities in several areas.

Despite the expected reduction in rainfall coverage across the country, the meteorological department cautioned residents to remain vigilant, noting that isolated heavy rainfall events may still occur in some regions.

“Rainfall is expected to reduce in spatial coverage and intensity across several parts of the country. However, occasional rainfall is likely to continue over several areas in the southern parts of the country,” the weatherman said.

Alongside the rainfall outlook, the department also issued a temperature forecast indicating notable variations across the country. Daytime temperatures above 30°C are expected in areas along the Coast, the South-eastern Lowlands, and parts of North-eastern and North-western Kenya.

Meanwhile, colder night-time conditions are expected in highland areas, with temperatures projected to drop below 10°C in parts of the Central Highlands, the Central Rift Valley and areas around Mount Kilimanjaro.

Residents in affected regions have been advised to stay updated through official weather updates and take precautions, particularly in areas prone to flooding.