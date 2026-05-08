Kenya Met Warns of Heavy Rains as 34 Counties Face Flood and Landslide Threat

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a fresh heavy rainfall advisory warning that several parts of the country will experience intensified rains between May 8 and May 14, raising fears of floods, landslides, and destruction of property.

According to the advisory, rainfall exceeding 20 millimetres within 24 hours is expected in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, Central Highlands, and parts of the Southeastern Lowlands. The department warned that the intensity of the rains is likely to peak between May 10 and May 13 before gradually reducing from May 14.

The affected regions include Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Nakuru, Kisii, Kakamega, Bungoma, Migori, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Narok, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Busia, Bomet, Kericho, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Laikipia, Nyandarua, and parts of Turkana, Samburu, Machakos, and Kajiado counties.

In a statement, Kenya Met cautioned residents living in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

“Residents are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods, flash floods, and poor visibility,” the advisory stated. The department further warned motorists and pedestrians against driving or walking through flooded roads and urged the public to avoid sheltering under trees or near grilled windows due to lightning risks.

The warning comes amid ongoing heavy rains that have already caused devastation in parts of Murang’a County. Government officials confirmed that at least one person died following landslides in Kangema and Mathioya, while approximately 200 households in Ngutu area, Gitugi Ward, were displaced and are being relocated to safer grounds.

“The fatal incident occurred in Ngutu area where approximately 200 households were displaced and are set for relocation until the rains subside,” the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

Kenya Met also forecast cold nights in Central Kenya, with temperatures expected to drop to as low as 9°C in counties such as Nyeri, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Kiambu, and Nairobi. Meanwhile, counties in Northern Kenya and the Coast are expected to record daytime temperatures of up to 37°C.

Areas along the Aberdare Ranges, Mount Kenya slopes, and other hilly regions have been identified as highly vulnerable to landslides, prompting emergency response agencies to remain on high alert as the rains continue across the country.