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Life & Style

Kenya Met Warns of Heavy Rains in Nairobi and 43 Other Counties Today

Vincent Olando

Published

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in 44 counties on Saturday, October 31, warning residents to prepare for afternoon thunderstorms, while strong winds are expected in parts of northern Kenya.

In its daily forecast issued on Friday, October 30, the department said most of the country would experience light rain, with moderate showers expected in selected areas. Only Mandera, Turkana and Marsabit were forecast to remain dry through most of Saturday.

Thunderstorms are expected across western Kenya, the Rift Valley, central Kenya and parts of the south, including Nairobi, Kajiado, Narok, Nakuru, Baringo, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Samburu.

Other counties on the list include Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira. The forecast also covers Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Tharaka-Nithi, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Taita Taveta and Garissa.

Most thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and may affect only isolated parts of the counties.

In Nairobi, residents can expect sunny intervals and rain in a few places in the morning, followed by light showers and thunderstorms in some areas during the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to range between 17°C and 28°C.

The department expects moderate rainfall, defined as between 5 and 20 millimetres within 24 hours, in seven counties. Tana River and Kitui are forecast to receive light to moderate showers in the morning, while Makueni may experience similar conditions. Taita Taveta is expected to receive showers in the morning and afternoon.

Nyandarua, Nyeri and Migori are forecast to experience light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Along the Coast, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu are expected to receive light showers, with sunny intervals developing in the afternoon. Kilifi and Lamu may still experience scattered showers.

In northern Kenya, Garissa and Wajir have a chance of light rain, while Isiolo is expected to receive morning showers. The department also warned of strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots, equivalent to 12.5 metres per second, in parts of Marsabit and Turkana counties.

Temperatures will vary significantly across the country. Wajir, Mandera and Turkana are expected to record highs of about 35°C, while Nyandarua will be cooler, with a forecast high of 20°C and a low of 10°C.

The daily outlook comes as a separate five-day forecast indicates that rainfall is expected to continue in several regions between October 31 and November 4.

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