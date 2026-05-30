Kenya Met Warns of Moderate to Heavy Rains Across 36 Counties from Saturday to Wednesday

Kenyans across most of the country should expect wet and cold conditions over the next five days, as the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued a weather advisory covering the period from Saturday, May 30, to Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

The forecast warns of rainfall across a wide sweep of Kenya, including the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the Coast, the South-eastern Lowlands, and parts of North-eastern Kenya.

“Rainfall is expected in a few areas in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the Coast, the South-eastern Lowlands and North-eastern Kenya,” the department stated in its advisory.

The wet weather will not be uniform across the country. Western Kenya and the Lake Victoria Basin bore the brunt of the rains on Friday night, with at least 20 counties — including Kakamega, Kisumu, Nakuru, Narok, and Kericho — already experiencing showers and thunderstorms. These counties can expect afternoon downpours to continue through the forecast period, with daytime temperatures ranging between 28°C and 32°C, and cold nights dipping as low as 9°C.

Nairobi and its neighbouring counties in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley — among them Nyeri, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, and Embu — will see occasional morning rains and afternoon showers throughout the week. Residents should prepare for particularly cold nights, with temperatures forecast to plunge to as low as 5°C.

At the Coast, rain will be heaviest between Saturday and Monday, affecting Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, and Lamu, before easing towards midweek. Coastal residents should also brace for strong southerly winds exceeding 25 knots, a warning that extends to North-eastern counties including Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Marsabit.

The South-eastern Lowlands — covering Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado, and Taita Taveta — will largely enjoy sunny mornings but may see afternoon and night showers from Sunday through Wednesday, with daytime temperatures between 31°C and 33°C.

The only region expected to escape the wet conditions entirely is North-western Kenya, where Turkana and Samburu counties will experience mostly sunny and dry weather, with daytime highs reaching up to 37°C.

Kenyans are urged to stay alert to rapidly changing conditions, particularly in areas prone to flooding, and to take precautions when travelling or engaging in outdoor and marine activities during this period.