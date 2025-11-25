Kenya Met Warns of Rains and Extreme Temperatures Across Key Regions This Week

While much of Kenya continues to experience sunny and dry conditions, the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued an advisory forecasting rainfall in several key regions this week. This comes as the country navigates the tail end of the “short rains” season, which has seen a departure from historical patterns.

The KMD predicts moderate rainfall in parts of the Central Highlands, Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the Coast, the South-eastern Lowlands, and Western Kenya.

Counties such as Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, and Trans Nzoia are among those expected to receive precipitation.

In the Central Highlands, including Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, and Nairobi, light morning showers are anticipated, followed by sunny spells and evening rains.

Coastal areas, including Mombasa and Kilifi, may also experience brief morning and afternoon showers.

Despite these localized rains, the KMD emphasizes that most of the country will remain sunny and dry.

This aligns with warnings from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) regarding continued dry conditions across East Africa, attributed to below-average rainfall in recent months.

Temperature variations will be significant. Daytime temperatures exceeding 30°C are expected in the Coast, North-eastern, North-western Kenya, and parts of the South-eastern Lowlands, Rift Valley, and Western Kenya.

Conversely, very cold nights, with temperatures dropping below 10°C, are forecast for the Central Highlands, North and Central Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro.

Residents in these regions, including Nyahururu and Eldoret, are advised to take precautions.

The current weather patterns are significantly influenced by a developing negative phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which typically leads to drier-than-normal conditions over East Africa, suppressing rainfall during the short rains season.

The KMD continues to monitor atmospheric patterns and urges the public to stay updated on weather changes.