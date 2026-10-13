Kenya’s Internet Advertising Revenue to Hit US$603 Million by 2030

Kenya is now the world’s fastest-growing internet advertising market, just ahead of India, according to a new PwC report that also finds connectivity will swallow most of the money Kenyans spend on entertainment and media.

PwC’s Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2026-2030, released in Johannesburg on October 13, forecasts that Kenya’s internet advertising revenue will grow 14.0 per cent a year through 2030, against a global rate of 7.2 per cent. That would take it from US$313 million (about Ksh40.6 billion) in 2025 to US$603 million (about Ksh78.2 billion) in 2030.

Video is leading the charge. Video internet advertising is forecast to grow 18.2 per cent a year, helped by platforms such as TikTok, connected devices and rising mobile use, and PwC says it will overtake other display advertising in 2027.

Michael Mugasa, PwC Kenya’s entertainment and media partner, said the numbers show what a connected, mobile-first economy can do.

“Kenya demonstrates the potential that emerges when strong connectivity, high digital engagement, and a mobile-first economy come together. The next stage is about converting that participation into value,” he said.

He added that businesses that understand their audiences, use data responsibly and show meaningful results “will be best placed to capture the opportunities ahead.” The report says advertisers are moving away from reach alone, and toward audience insight, measurement and linking spend to commercial results.

Connectivity will take the biggest slice of the market. PwC expects mobile and fixed internet services to account for more than three-quarters of Kenya’s entertainment and media revenue by 2030, which Kenyans.co.ke puts at about Ksh589.1 billion. The overall market is forecast to grow 5.0 per cent a year, from US$4.7 billion in 2025 to US$6.0 billion in 2030. That is slower than Nigeria’s 6.9 per cent but faster than South Africa’s 3.2 per cent.

Unlike in more mature markets, traditional media in Kenya is still growing. Television revenue is forecast to rise 2.6 per cent a year to US$378 million by 2030, while publishing grows 2.7 per cent a year to US$165 million. In South Africa, television revenue is expected to fall 3.7 per cent a year.

Streaming is growing faster, though from a small base. Kenya’s over-the-top (OTT) video revenue is forecast to grow 15.9 per cent a year, from US$15 million to US$31 million. That would still be only 8.2 per cent of traditional TV revenue by 2030. PwC ranks Kenya among the world’s three fastest-growing OTT markets, behind Nigeria’s 20.4 per cent.

On faster internet, PwC expects 5G to reach 51.6 per cent of subscriptions in Kenya by 2030.

PwC’s Africa technology, media and telecoms leader, Nana Madikane, said the continent’s markets are not moving in lockstep.

“There is no single growth story across the continent,” she said, adding that “what connects them is the expanding digital audience.”