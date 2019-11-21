“Leo umekuwa mtamu baby hata ningekukula na meno,” A man had send my wife the text.

I am Erick from Kisii County and today I have decided to share a story that I believe may help some of you one day when you will be in shit.

I met and married a beautiful woman called Mercy Atieno from Kisumu where she also works and we always meet over the weekend. Myself I work in Kisii.

Mostly, I travel to Kisumu but sometime she comes to Kisii since the two towns are not far away apart.

It was on Friday evening when my wife came to Kisii with a brand new V8 and I asked her where she had gotten the car. She only smiled in her attempts to divert my attention from that topic. “Relax baby God is working great,” she answered me.

We slept until morning, though disturbed, when she said she wanted to go back to Kisumu. I however asked her why she was in hurry when all other days she has been spending with me upto next day Sunday evening, she emphasized that she was urgently needed in Kisumu that evening for Chama meetings. I let her leave.

Though I remained deeply thinking about who had given her a car that day, but I just decided to keep it unto myself. I never wanted to raise alarm before knowing the truth.

Next weekend, it was my turn to travel to Kisumu to see her. As usual, I left in the evening at around 5.30 and arrived at her Kisumu residence at around 2 hours later. She was not in the house. I was feeling bored to remain in a cold room alone before I made up my mind to go have a cold drink somewhere in town. I like taking whisky.

I remember having gone to a popular joint in the CBD where I ordered my drink and went straight to the balcony. At the balcony, I turned and saw someone who resembled my wife. I looked the second time and confirmed this was my wife. She was in company of another guy.

I looked at their table, I saw the car key she had that previous weekend when she came to my place in Kisii. I knew the owner of that car was the man with her.

They had not noticed my presence hitherto as I had decided to hide myself at the corner so that I can see how they both behaved.

I saw them drink alcohol, dance around. She twerked suggestively in a manner I had never thought of her. The man on the other hand, touched her carelessly everywhere as my heart trembled pumping very fast.

After finishing my drink, I ordered another one eager to see exactly what she will do and what time she will be leaving the club and to which direction.

I saw them call one a male waiter at around 12.30AM who took the man upstairs and just after afew minutes, the same waiter came to call my wife who then followed the man up. They were going to a room to spend their night there. “Oooh what is all these shit,” I asked myself.

I went back to her Kisumu house, tried to call her and luckily she picked up and assured me she was in the house not knowing I was around. “Baby mimi niko tu nimekungoja sijakuona,” she said with a drunk voice.

I pretended that I couldn’t make it to Kisumu that day and waited for morning to come so that I can leave even before she comes, but unfortunately, she came at 6AM and found me in the house. She had been dropped by someone by the gate.

I told her I had just arrived now which she believed before I asked her to help me her phone to make a call home. She gave me the phone. I pretended to be calling someone but I was interested in reading her texts. I wanted damning evidence to make a step that I will not come back regretting.

In the phone, I saw a fresh text send to her phone, “Leo umekuwa mtamu baby hata ningekukula na meno”. That same man had send her the text.

I showed her the disturbing message which she protested but I emphasized that they must apologise in two days before I go to Mugwenu Doctors. She thought I was joking.

“You must both of you apologise,” I told her when she said “for what?” and I answered back, “you will both see fire. Mimi ni simba”.

I went back to Kisii a dejected man and looked for Mugwenu contacts. Mugwenu is a traditional herbalist who has been punishigh errant spouses fond of cheating. He did something through phone services. We just talked and asked me to wait.

In two days, my wife was calling, “My husband what have you done, come my nunu is stinging repugnant smell and oozing parse”.

I told her to tell the man she has been cheating with to apologise with sh 200K or face the same music, and interestingly in just five minutes, I saw my Mpesa account receive a total of sh 200K from the man.

