‘Let’s meet at our usual place dear’ her message read: I caught my wife and brother munching each other

My name is Andrew and three weeks ago, nlishikwa na ile shock ya maisha after nabbing both my wife and brother munching each other inside a hotel. I had suspected my wife of cheating since alianza kuwa na behavior weird sana.

For instance, she did not want me anywhere near her phone despite us having an open-door policy where we would both share our phones because we trusted each other. I borrowed her phone one evening to check something but she refused by lying that she was using it. In the bedroom she stopped even seducing me or even having sex with me.

Whenever I needed sex, she would lie that she was tired and things even got worse when started sleeping in the sitting room. Yaani, she became another person whom I did not know. When we got married four years ago, she was this beautiful, polite woman who would not even deny me sex.

One day, while she was in the bathroom, I connected her WhatsApp messages to my computer so that I could who she was chatting with or why she was being really extremely to mean to me. The good thing about connecting her phone to my laptop was that I could monitor who she was speaking to all day.

After the shower she left without even saying where she had gone to. After three minutes I saw a text through her WhatsApp asking her where she was. And she said she was on her way and could not wait to meet him so that they can have their fun sex.

“I miss you very much, I am on my way so that we have our usual fun sex at our usual place,” her message read.

I followed through the conversations and I could already tell that my wife was cheating on me with that man whom she was chatting with. I could not believe my eyes and I stared for a moment not knowing what to do. Tears started rolling down my face. It was painful knowing that another an was riding my woman.

While in that shock, I called my best friend and told him of what I had found about. He was equally shocked and he asked me to teach my wife a lesson using Doctor Mugwenu’s spells.

“I am so sorry about that. But what you can actually do is visit Doctor Mugwenu for a spell that would interlock them together while having sex so that they can learn a good lesson,” my best friend said.

He sent me his number and I called the doctor and narrated to him what I was going through and I how I found out that my wife was cheating on me. He asked me to meet him for a spell. I met him that very day in his workplace in Nairobi. He performed the spell such that the man who was munching my wife would get stuck inside my her.

I went home and interesting enough, that evening at around 9pm a friend of mine called me and told me my wife was stuck in a certain hotel to another man. I rushed to the said hotel and found a crowd gathered spectating at my wife stuck to another man. I moved closer to see who she was cheating with only to find out that it was my brother. My elder brother! I was so shocked. When they both saw me, they were so embarrassed and I could see tears and shame on their faces. They were later unstuck and given a beating by the crowd where they were asked to respect marriage.

My wife cried to my feet and told me to pardon her. I still loved her and I therefore forgave her.

