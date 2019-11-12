Life became harsh, all my retire money was going into treatment but was advised to do something

I was blessed, retired and started to put up a building in my rural village. It was estimated to cost sh 2.1 million. Money was not a problem to me since I had just received over sh 10 million retirement money from my previous job.

I hired contractors from Nairobi who I knew can do a good job and in a very short time, started the construction. They came and we bought some of the crucial materials required.

They started the foundation and even ready to take the building off the ground. But in their third week, the site foreman said he was not feeling well and wanted to take some off days. He travelled to the city to join his family as he recovers.

I was convinced he won’t take long since he had just told me he was feeling some malaria conditions.

Unfortunately, he overstayed and as you know not much was no going on in his absence. He needed to be there for work to continue. I called him but he said he was yet to recover.

They instead sent me another foreman who came and picked up quite well, until along the way, I was involved in a fatal road crash, injured and rushed to hospital, my car also completely written off. My construction work at home then stalled.

I stayed in hospital for 8 months and when I came out, I was not able to move. I became weak and could not manage to concentrate on my building. The contractor saw my situation and asked to give me room to recover first.

I was losing my money at a very fast rate. My family became worried as nothing was moving again despite a good start.

My family resorted to prayers but there was no big improvement until someday when I was referred to a traditional doctor who is able to help improve lives.

His story spans way back in 90’ when he was able to help so many families come out of their woes.

His name is Mugwenu of Mugwenu doctors. My encounter with him saw me recover very fast. He was able to fight all the evil spirits which were eating me very fast.

The traditional doctor further solves life challenges, for instance, love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck which is in, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and nightmares.

You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say one of their greatest attributes is distance healing: They will work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you. This is very important because your body must connect with the healing elements.

My neighbours today cannot believe that I am back on my feet and my building is at the completion stages.

Should you find that things are not working as you want them to, just connect with Mugwenu Doctors. Call – +254740637248. Website – www.mugwenudoctors.com.

Disclaimer: This is an Advert and KDRTV has no liability to the claims of this article from Mugwenu Herbalists