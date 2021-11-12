Love Stuck Man offers Murang’a Women Rep Sabina Chege 2 Vehicles For 2022 Campaigns, Says She Is All He Want

A love-stuck christened man has blasted the internet by expressing passionately underlying love to the fierce Murang’a Women Representative Hon Sabina Chege.Covering the best part of social media, Ouma Allan has resorted to break the odds and unloaded his heart by miraculously announcing to offer Murang’a legislator Sabina Chege his two vehicles to drill the gubernatorial campaigns in walks of Murang’a county.
“She is brimful of all what I want in a woman. In full realization of her political desire to clinch to the county’s top seat in Murang’a, I hereby proffer my two cars for her gubernatorial campaigns across all walks in Murang’a county” Ouma Allan wrote.While showering accolades to her development track records, Ouma noted that Sabina Chege is not only fit to take Murang’a leadership mantle but perfectly suited to lead become the country’s boss.
"As the old adage says, a leader is judged on his/her development track record, Hon Sabina Chege is not only fit to wrestle down Irungu Kang'ata for Murang'a Governor's seat but she is aptly skilled and conversantly informed with leadership at national level" he added