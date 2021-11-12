Connect with us

Love Stuck Man offers Murang’a Women Rep Sabina Chege 2 Vehicles For 2022 Campaigns, Says She Is All He Want

IMG 20211112 WA0021
IMG 20211112 WA0021

A love-stuck christened man has blasted the internet by expressing passionately underlying love to the fierce Murang’a Women Representative Hon Sabina Chege.

FB IMG 16367145383854144

[Facebook: Ouma Allan]

Covering the best part of social media, Ouma Allan has resorted to break the odds and unloaded his heart by miraculously announcing to offer Murang’a legislator Sabina Chege his two vehicles to drill the gubernatorial campaigns in walks of Murang’a county.

“She is brimful of all what I want in a woman. In full realization of her political desire to clinch to the county’s top seat in Murang’a, I hereby proffer my two cars for her gubernatorial campaigns across all walks in Murang’a county” Ouma Allan wrote.

FB IMG 16367145937559167

[Facebook: Murang’a county Women Representative Hon Sabina Chege]

While showering accolades to her development track records, Ouma noted that Sabina Chege is not only fit to take Murang’a leadership mantle but perfectly suited to lead become the country’s boss.

“As the old adage says, a leader is judged on his/her development track record, Hon Sabina Chege is not only fit to wrestle down Irungu Kang’ata for Murang’a Governor’s seat but she is aptly skilled and conversantly informed with leadership at national level” he added

Screenshot 20211112 171107

Screenshot of Ouma Allan’s Facebook Post

Ouma who has been dreaming to become Lower Savannah Ward MCA in Embakasi East Constituency seems to have abandoned the mission and decided to pursue the lead of winning Sabina Chege as his spouse. 

IMG 20211112 WA0021

[Photo: Courtesy]

https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/politics/lady-allegedly-paid-by-sabina-chege-to-cause-chaos-in-muranga-ahead-of-dp-rutos-visit-beaten-badly/

