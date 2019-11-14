Maliza hata ikiwezakana funga bao bwanangu aokote ndani,” I thought she was watching football but guess what?

I am Nathan staying in Githurai Nairobi with my wife Vicky from Meru with whom we have a child.

We met in a Nairobi church and we have been doing well in our young marriage with both of us working in our busy hotel situated in Githurai.

The Hotel has been doing well forcing us to move to a larger space next door to accommodate our swelling clients.

We recently managed to lunch a restaurant within the building where patrons can come and take alcoholic drinks too.

Actually, we have seen the hand of God with our businesse expansion being the true manifestation of the popular saying -rags to riches.

My wife whom I trust has also been handling the business with a lot of care and using business money carefully whenever I am away.

She has been a supportive kind of lady who has made my life very smooth until she started being seduced by patrons in our hotel.

There is a day I was informed that Samuel or Sammy Karanja who likes visiting our restaurant every day for lunch and supper was seducing her but I never took it serious until I met this reality.

It was on a Saturday when I was receiving stock from my distributor, while on the other hand, my wife was arranging and cleaning the restaurant rooms. That’s how we have been working every morning we report at work.

That Saturday just after offloading the track, a hidden voice told me to randomly check up in the rooms without any intentions. I climbed upstairs towards the last room and when I was passing Room No 9, I heard “Maliza hata ikiwezakana funga bao bwanangu aokote ndani,” I thought she was watching some football before I moved closer and peeped through the window.

Guess what I saw I will never live to forget. My wife was on bed with Sammy enjoying the forbidden fruit.

I moved back and shouted, “What are you doing?” before they fell apart panting like dogs.

I said to them, “thank you for doing that to me. I don’t mind what you can do here or anywhere else”.

I was shaking and could not believe what I had witnessed. They escaped in a hurry one after another thinking that I was going to harm them but I didn’t.

I then locked my office and the premises, left to my home and after 30 minutes I made a call to a longtime friend called Jeremy whom I told everything that had happened. He advised me to remain calm and collected. In a moment I heard my phone vibrate and when I picked to read the text, I saw a message, “Don’t worry. Use this number here +254740637248 to talk to Mugwenu”. I did exactly that.

Mugwenu asked me afew questions e.g he wanted to know if the woman in question was my wife or just a friend, when I assured him she was my wife.

He also asked me if I had heard of someone suffering from a scratching disease which can only be cured by traditional herbalist and I told him no. He then asked me to wait and see.

Next day, the two rogue lovers were spotted somewhere near my house crying and shouting, “Saidia…….ninasikia uchungu kwa kiuno na kitu yangu,”

I told myself, ‘Mugwemu had performed his duty perfectly’. I told Mugwenu what was happening to the two and he ordered them to pay me sh 400,000 which the man paid before he was set free alongside my wife. It was not a joke!

The traditional doctor handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurate prediction of one’s future. He heals blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, and manhood weakness among other ailments.

Mugwenu Doctors say one of their greatest attributes is distance healing: They will work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you. This is very important because your body must connect with the healing elements.

Should you find that things are not working as you want them to, just connect with Mugwenu Doctors. Call – +254740637248. Website – www.mugwenudoctors.com. Email: mugwenudoctors@gmail.com

Disclaimer: This is an Advert and KDRTV has no liability to the claims of this article from Mugwenu Herbalists

(Sponsored)