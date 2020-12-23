Man goes mad, taken to mental hospital after cheating with his friend’s wife

My name is Brian and I was married to my wife for two years. We were so happy as a couple and I always loved having my wife all to myself. Two weeks ago, I invited my wife to my best friend’s birthday party because I also wanted her to enjoy herself. My best friend had asked me to invite her over because he wanted to say hi to her. During the party, my best friend took my wife’s number and I did not see a problem with that.

However, after the party, he started texting her more often and with no time, both of them started flirting around. I tried warning my wife to stop texting him but she told me I was worrying about nothing because they were just being friends. I decided to believe her because she was my wife. Some days later, I sneaked into my wife’s phone and found that my best friend was really seducing her and begging her to have sex with him.

I was so mad but I did not know what to do. I called my elder brother and told her how my best friend was pursuing my wife. He told me the best way to teach him a lesson by getting a spell from Doctor Mugwenu who was a traditional herbalist. I contacted the doctor on 0740637248 and asked him to help me get back at my friend. I went to see him and he cast a revenge spell that would teach my friend a lesson if he dared slept with my wife.

Two days after the spell was cast, my best friend ran mad and had to be taken to a mental hospital. My wife was so scared and she came and confessed to me that she had slept with my best friend. She begged me to forgive her promising she would never repeat such a mistake. My best friend’s family also learned why he was mad and they came and begged me to forgive him. Doctor Mugwenu reversed the spell and my best friend was healed. He promised never to mess with me ever again.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually, within the same day, they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

Sponsored Articles