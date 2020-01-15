Meet a woman who runs a successful roofing company with an annual turnover of sh100 million. Learn the top secret and share!.

Irene Nafula born in Bungoma but operating in Nairobi’s Industrial Area is an astute lucky and hardworking woman now living her life.

Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying ‘I will try again tomorrow’.

This adage best describes Irene Nafula who is the founder and CEO of Jax Roofing Company Ltd.

Hers is a story of resilience and pure grit, coupled with an unflinching will to succeed to the top of her career.

During a past interview with jihami.com, the smart lady gave a gripping tale of how she rose against all odds to run one of the most successful roofing companies in the East African region.

“I got my first job after completing KCSE in 2005. My salary was about sh 2,000. My second job was in a mtumba shop with a salary of sh 6,000. As little as the salary was, I managed to save little by little since one of my relatives had subsidised my accommodation,” she mentioned.

Her ‘eureka’ moment came soon after, when she realized that she needed to get a better paying job in order to raise enough capital to venture into the world of business.

She settled on a plan that landed her on the blacklist of one of the telephone service providers.

“Rather than write endless resumés, I decided to collect business cards with the aim of writing to the individuals with the hope of getting a better job, she revealed.

“I remember writing text messages to about 500 people and one mobile telephone provider blocked my number after what they termed as ‘some unusual activity on my line,” she added.

Her resilience finally paid off as one of the 500 recipients decided to give her a chance by offering her a job where she was earning sh 15,000 per month back in 2006.

She worked diligently for four years while saving with the discipline of a monk, before quitting and plunging into the unpredictable entrepreneurial space.

It has been a meteoric rise since then, with the mogul going on to realise an annual turnover of Ksh100 million.

When interviewed, however she advised that business in a competitive field in todays life and there is no vacuum for anyone to just easily take and enjoy.

Top secrete she mentioned to one of her friends who then whispered it to us is that she has been using success spells to make it big in business.

Her close friend who warned us to keep her name unidentified said, Nafula uses a powerful witchdoctor who can turn one’s life in 24 hours.

“I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others,” she remarked.

Do not be limited by location. You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say one of their greatest attributes is distance healing:

“This is when Mugwenu helps people who are not physically present. It does not matter where you are, he can assist you successfully.”

You can contact this wonderful spell casters at www.mugwenudoctors.com or call +254740637248 and they will respond to your case as soon as possible.