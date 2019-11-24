“Mimi ni mwizi…..mimi ni mwizi angalia mimi ni mwizi sugu!” a TV thief shouted in pain. I called Mugwenu who instructed me to go and pick my TV from the fool.

There is notorious this thief called Fred in our village who is giving us sleepless nights all through the year.

It has been three years of a cat and mouse game between him and locals who have been losing their valuables almost everyday.

Fred has been in and out of police cells but, interestingly, anytime he is set free he comes back to his favourite hobby of stealing.

Locals have continued to live in great fear not being able to buy anything in their homes for fear of being attacked at night.

A notable case was when one neighbor by the name Amos bought a motorbike and in just two weeks’ time it was stolen. His son was riding back home when he was attacked and killed on the spot.

Police could not trace who had perpetrated the robbery and the killing. We buried the victim and life continued. The village was becoming too hostile for everyone.

It was my turn when I bought a Tv set in preparation for the AFCON games, but unfortunately in the first month, my house was broken into and the TV set was stolen. I came back to square one.

I reported the matter, but as usual, nothing was done by the police. Fred was wreaking havoc in the village. No authority wanted to raise a finger on him. He was a kind of untouchable man.

Luckily, after I had lost the set, I overheard someone claim that Amos our other neighbour, who had lost his motorbike had finally found it. And when I asked how he managed to do it, I was told he had gone an extra mile. That he had been tipped about someone by the name Mugwenu, a traditional doctor able to punish those who wreak havoc on innocent lives.

I then asked for his number which I was given as +254740637248 and called him the next day. Luckily he (the healer) picked very fast and asked me what the issue was, which I explained in full.

I told him how we have been losing our valuables everyday to this notorious man in our village before he (Mugwenu) asked me to visit him in town. On arrival, he took just short time trying to interrogate me. It was a simple exercise that anyone can undergo. Nothing unusual.

In-fact, just like a medical doctor, Dr Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as obstacles, challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others. “I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone on this blog dundapost.co.ke having similar problem to visit Mugwenu Doctors at https//:www.mugwenudoctors.com and your problems shall be solved,”

Dr Mugwenu’s spell casting powers work within 24 hours, mostly happening the same day they are released, and handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurate foretelling of one’s future.

Now it was on a Monday afternoon when Fred (the thief) was spotted walking around with the TV set on his head yelling, “Mimi ni mwizi…..Mimi ni mwizi angalia mimi ni mwizi sugu”. I immediately called Mugwenu and narrated to him the story before he laughed and instructed me to go and pick the TV set from the fool !

Many others who have been assisted by this herbalist say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts. Contact herbalist Dr Mugwenu. He heals high blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness etc. He also solves life problems including love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck such as winning lottery games and court cases, promotion at work, clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254740637248 and your problems shall be solved. https//:www.mugwenudoctors.com .