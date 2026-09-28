Ministry Warns of Cholera, Typhoid and Aflatoxin Risks as Kenya Braces for El Niño Rains

Nairobi — Heavy rains are on the way, and with them come risks to what Kenyans eat and drink. The government has issued a food safety advisory urging households, food vendors and estates to prepare before the El Niño-enhanced rains begin.

The State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards issued the advisory on Monday, September 28. It said the Kenya Meteorological Department had flagged the expected rains, and that past El Niño seasons offer a warning.

“Past El Niño seasons have shown that heavy rains, flooding and high humidity lead to a sharp rise in food-borne illnesses such as cholera, typhoid and aflatoxin poisoning,” the statement read.

“We advise all households, food vendors and estates to prepare now before the rains begin. Prevention is better than cure,” the advisory states.

Water safety

The department said flood water is likely to mix with sewage and contaminate shallow wells, boreholes and piped water, especially in low-lying areas.

“Stock WaterGuard or chlorine tablets, clean and cover all water storage tanks and jerry cans, and prepare a separate clean, covered container specifically for drinking water,” the government advised.

Guarding against aflatoxin

High humidity can speed up mould growth on maize, groundnuts and animal feeds, raising the risk of aflatoxin contamination. Households should make sure maize flour, maize grains, groundnuts and beans are completely dry. They should store them off the floor, on pallets or shelves, in airtight containers.

Families with old cereal stocks from the previous season should sun-dry them before the rains start. The Ministry also said any food showing signs of mould should be thrown away, and that mouldy grains should not be eaten even after drying.

Spoilage and flooded markets

Power cuts during the rainy season could disrupt refrigeration, making milk, meat and leftovers in fridges and freezers unsafe. Major markets may also flood, exposing food to dirty water, mud and flies.

To prepare, families should stock airtight containers for leftovers, along with soap, handwash and sanitiser. The department noted that handwashing remains a key defence against food-borne diseases.

Advice for vendors and vulnerable families

Food businesses and vendors, including mama mbogas, should raise food off the ground, keep it covered and ensure proper drainage around their stalls. Food handlers should have their medical certificates ready, as county inspections are expected to increase during the rainy season.

Families with children under five and elderly members were urged to pay special attention to hygiene. Children should be taught to wash their hands with soap before eating.

A call to communities

The department also asked Community Health Promoters and Nyumba Kumi leaders to act early. “We urge you to organize clean-up of drainage, unclogging of trenches, and community sensitization on boiling water before the onset of rains,” the statement added.

Nairobi races against the clock

Separately, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has given the city a 14-day window to finish critical drainage and road works before the rains intensify. Speaking on Thursday, September 24, he said: “We agreed that the ongoing drainage and road works must now be treated as a life-saving imperative, rather than routine infrastructure maintenance.”