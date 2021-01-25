Missing person Spell

A Kisumu woman goes missing. She reappears Two years later with the help of Kiwanga Doctors

Auntie Julie was last seen in Kisumu on August 13, 2018. She dropped off her two young sons at her adult daughter’s home at 5:00 p.m. She said she was going to pick up some money and would return shortly. She was driving a black Volvo at the time. She never returned to her daughter’s home and had never been heard from again. Prior to her disappearance, Dreher had occasionally spent extended periods of time with her estranged husband in Nairobi. She was not reported as a missing person for nine days as a result.

A few days after auntie Julie went missing, one of her sisters auntie Stella saw another man

driving her car. Stella followed the driver to an apartment building in the southwest section of the Nairobi city, where he parked auntie Julie’s car and got out. Stella called the police and identified a man as the driver when investigators arrived at the scene.

The man denied having driven auntie Julie’s car and said he did not know her. Since her vehicle had not been reported as stolen, the man was not taken into custody. Auntie Julie’s car was impounded, however. A hand bag, shopping bag and rope were found inside it, as well as some

items belonging to auntie Julie’s, including her car keys.

The person had a violent criminal record. In the past, he had pleaded guilty to killing two people, a 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl. The victims were repeatedly stabbed by a group of four men, each taking turns to stab the victims, and the girl was gang-raped by three of the men before she was killed. The man didn’t get a lengthy sentence for his role in the deaths. A year after auntie Julie went missing, he was charged with abducting a woman from a bus stop and raping her, but the charges were later dismissed.

Although we did not recognize the man, it is possible he knew us as a family. Police mentioned that the man had worked in maintenance for Kisumu schools. Auntie Julie’s husband was a

maintenance supervisor in the school system. In the years since auntie Julie’s disappearance, the police lost a lot of evidence in her case, including the original missing persons report, and the hand bag and rope found in her recovered vehicle. Her missing persons file had to be restarted and a second report missing, using the original 2018 case number.

Auntie Julie had been employed as a secretary for the microfinance bank in Kisumu for fifteen years prior to her disappearance. She had five children, and one of her sons described her as a devoted but strict mother. Everyone knew that she would not have abandoned her family. Foul play was suspected in auntie Julie’s case, which remained unsolved but there was still hope that

one day she would return home.

After one and a half years since Dreher disappearance, we started thinking based on the circumstances surrounding the case it’s likely she is dead. But Uncle Timothy before giving up on the case decided to contact Kiwanga Doctors since they could locate missing persons.

One morning, he called me to his room and told me to dial a number he was going to read for

me. He started reading the digits as I punched them into his Samsung phone. He read +2777 and when he was done, asked me to talk since he felt over burdened to speak. I described the situation to Kiwanga Doctors and we organized for a meeting at Uncle Timothy’s home.

The day for the meeting approached, they came him and did the spell that would help locate Auntie Julie or at least locate her body in case she had been killed. Turns out she had been kidnapped, drugged and sold off in Somalia’s military camps. The spell located auntie Julie and

it was unbelievable at first. We managed to locate the exact location she was at. the next morning, we drove from Kisumu to Somalia to the place we had been told and to our surprise found auntie Julie.

