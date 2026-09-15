MoH Flags 21 High-Risk Counties Ahead of El Niño Rains

The Ministry of Health has placed all 47 counties on alert and ordered urgent preparations ahead of the anticipated El Niño rains, with forecasters putting the chance of above-normal rainfall between October and December at 99 per cent.

In an advisory issued Monday, the Ministry said the rains, expected to persist into February 2027, could contaminate water sources, expand mosquito breeding grounds and drive up cases of cholera, typhoid, malaria, dengue fever and Rift Valley fever if counties are caught unprepared.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the government was determined not to repeat past mistakes. “We are acting early and together. We have learnt from previous El Niño emergencies, and our goal is to prevent avoidable deaths, disease outbreaks and disruption of health services. I call upon every county to prioritise these measures and every family to prepare before the rains begin,” she said.

The advisory directs counties to identify health facilities at risk of flooding, keep them stocked with medicines and vaccines, prepare ambulances and emergency response teams, strengthen disease surveillance, assess drinking water safety and intensify mosquito control. “Heavy rainfall and flooding can contaminate water sources and increase mosquito breeding. This raises the risk of cholera, typhoid and other diarrhoeal diseases, as well as malaria, dengue fever and Rift Valley fever,” the advisory stated.

Twenty-one counties have been flagged as particularly high risk, among them Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit and Garissa in the north-east; Kitui, Makueni and Machakos in the south-east; and Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River, Taita Taveta and Mombasa at the Coast. Other vulnerable areas include the Kano Plains in Kisumu, Budalang’i in Busia, the Tana Delta, landslide-prone parts of Murang’a, Nyeri and Meru, the Gusii Highlands and West Pokot.

The Ministry said its preparations are guided by lessons from the 2023–2024 El Niño season, which affected 43 counties, killed 175 people, left 40 missing and injured 242 others, while displacing 384,216 people into 170 camps. An assessment of 1,434 health facilities across 11 counties found that 64 had become inaccessible during that period.

Preparedness efforts are being coordinated through the National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, working with the Kenya Meteorological Department, the National Disaster Operations Centre, county governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Food Programme and the Kenya Red Cross Society. Medicines, nutrition supplies, cholera response materials and mosquito-control products are being pre-positioned in high-risk areas.

The Ministry also urged households to use safe drinking water, sleep under treated mosquito nets, clear stagnant water around homes and seek immediate medical care for symptoms such as watery diarrhoea, repeated vomiting or persistent fever.