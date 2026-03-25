Motorists Warn of Economic Disruption Over Ksh 500B SGR Extension to Malaba

The planned extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Kisumu and onward to Malaba has triggered a sharp national debate, with motorists warning of far-reaching economic disruptions even as the government hails the project as transformative.

The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) has raised alarm over the Ksh500 billion project launched by William Ruto on March 19, 2026, cautioning that the railway could significantly reduce reliance on road transport along the Northern Corridor.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 25, the association warned that once operational, the railway would absorb most of the cargo currently transported by trucks. “Once fully operational, this railway will absorb almost all transit cargo that currently depends on road transport,” MAK stated.

The shift, they argue, could severely impact towns that have historically depended on highway traffic for economic activity. Key urban centres such as Mai Mahiu, Naivasha, Nakuru, Eldoret, and Webuye are among those likely to feel the effects.

“Once all cargo moves by rail, towns along the highways… will gradually die a natural death,” the association warned, adding that such areas risk turning into “ghost towns” due to declining business activity tied to long-distance trucking.

The concerns also extend to ongoing road projects, particularly the Rironi–Mau Summit dual carriageway, currently under construction and expected to be completed by June 2027. MAK questioned the logic of investing billions in highway expansion while simultaneously developing a parallel railway system that could render roads underutilised.

“Investing billions in expanding highways while simultaneously developing a parallel railway corridor raises serious concerns about duplication and value for money,” the statement added.

Beyond domestic economic concerns, the association pointed to geopolitical risks, especially regarding foreign involvement in infrastructure development. It warned that increased reliance on externally financed projects could compromise Kenya’s control over strategic national assets and trade routes.

However, the government maintains that the SGR extension is a critical step in positioning Kenya as a regional logistics hub. Speaking during the groundbreaking in Suswa, President Ruto described the project as a “consequential moment” in the country’s economic transformation.

“This project is not merely about laying tracks; it is about stitching together the fabric of East African commerce,” Ruto said. “Once complete, it will position Kenya as the gateway to the region.”

The railway will be constructed in two phases, with the Naivasha–Kisumu section covering approximately 264 kilometres and the Kisumu–Malaba stretch adding 107 kilometres. Once complete, the line will connect Kenya to regional markets including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The government projects that the railway will carry up to 22 million tonnes of freight annually, significantly reducing transport costs, easing pressure on roads, and improving safety by cutting down the number of heavy trucks on highways.

Supporters of the project argue that the SGR extension will unlock the economic potential of western Kenya, enhance multimodal transport, and stimulate investment in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and logistics.

Despite these projected benefits, critics insist that the transition from road to rail must be carefully managed to avoid unintended economic dislocation, particularly for communities built around highway economies.

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