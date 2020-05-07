MY BABY HAS BEEN BEWITCHED, SHE CRIES ALOT NOWADAYS AND DOES NOT EAT AT ALL

Every family has that particular time to gather and spend time with each other. Mary had recently given birth to an adorable light-skinned baby girl and so her husband made plans for them to go and visit their parents in the village. The two set off to the village to go and show the baby to her grandparents like most families do.

The baby was six months old and she most of the time was so happy provided that she was fed properly. That evening they reached the village a bit late and so the next morning, people started crowding the village to see the newly born baby. Every friend of the baby’s grand parents came bearing fruits.

Sadly Mary had not protected the child from people with bad intentions it had never crossed her mind because to her such people never existed. Most of the people who came by both the old and the young praised how the child was so adorable,a few were ranting endlessly that the baby was actually eating so well.

That evening after all those who had lined up to see the baby finally went home, she begun to act so weird. She wasn’t eating like she used to before this and from nowhere she begun to cry endlessly. The next morning the baby’s stomach was swollen.The two then decided to take her to the hospital to find out what was wrong with her but every doctor they visited told them that she was perfectly fine and that she was on some kind of stage of growing up.

Things became so unbearable, Mary couldn’t leave the child to go either to the washroom or run errands like she used to because she cried constantly. She stayed up the whole night just to try and comfort her. One evening as the whole family were having, dinner, as Mary was walking up and down to stop the baby from crying the mother in law said to her,

“Huyu mtoto labda amerogwa,you guys are struggling with these medical doctors and maby thats why you haven’t found any solution.” She then suggested that the two should visit Doctor Mugwenu with the child.

The following morning, the two headed to Doctor Mugwenu’s workshop with the child. On reaching he diagnosed the baby just like every other doctor and then told the parents that their baby had been bewitched commonly known as ‘chiviriri’ in kisii he warned them that what hes about to do next shouldn’t frighten them. He then rubbed oil on the baby stomach and small particles of glasses came out to his hand. Mary was shook to see that but finally Doctor Mugwenu managed to break the voodoo spell and performed a protection spell for the her.

After that whole process the baby was good as new,she came back to normal once more,the endless cries stopped and she could now eat. Her swollen stomach just became normal once the oil was rubbed in it. The woman responsible for the baby’s bewitching had her eyes swollen.She apologized to Mary and her whole family for doing that to the innocent child.

Doctor Mugwenu does his spell casting in a unique way to help all his clients. His powers are incredible because he not only help one get rich, he solves divorces, wining court cases, enhances businesses, protects a family’s property.

He heals diseases such as typhoid, hypertension, epilepsy, gonorrhoea, syphyllis,diabetes among many others.

He genuinely handles general problems like breaking voodoo spells, curses etc.

His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

Do not hesitate to call him through:

Call:+254740637248

Email:[email protected]

Website:http//mugwenudoctors.com

{Sponsored}