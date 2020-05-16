MY BOYFRIEND LIED THAT HE WAS GOING TO LOOK FOR A JOB BUT I FOUND OUT HE MOVED BACK WITH HIS BABY MAMA

My boyfriend Tom and I started dating in 2017 andat that tine, he was jobless and so I was the one with the job. I worked at a manufacturing company as a receptionist. Tom mostly lived with me and so half of his clothes were at my house.

One day he woke up so early in the morning and told me he was going to look for a job. He was actually tired of sitting around waiting for a miracle to happen. Since he was to drop his letter in every office in town, he informed me that day not to expect him back so early.

However that night, Tom never showed up, I tried calling his phone but he wasn’t picking any of my calls nor was he answering my texts. I even tried reaching out to his mother but she claimed that the two haven’t seen each other for days. That day we thought maby he had gone to see a few friends of his own.

Three days later Tom never showed up and so the mother decided to go to the police and report that he was missing. However that evening, as I was shopping by the supermarket I bumped into Tom’s female friend and she said to me, “Hey did you and Tom break up because I’ve been seeing him in my area with some girl who has a one year old child”.

I became so confused at that time I really did not know if she was actually referring to my Tom. However men are always men and so I decided to tell her to take me to the woman’s house. On reaching the lady was so rude she instead chased me away and threatened to beat me to death if I was to go near Tom ever.

Tom however did not bother to call to inform me anything. I knew I did not want to loose him I needed to fight a silent battle to win him back. I then asked a few of my friends for assistance and they all recommended Doctor Mugwenu praising him of how his spell casting powers works effectively.

Since all of them gave me good testimonies about him I decided to go and see him at his workshop. He then performed a love spell that was to help Tom regain his memory of the good times the two of us spent together and the love we had for each other. After that I left and went back home.

One day later, Tom showed up at my doorstep with roses on his right hand. He knelt down and asked for forgiveness and confessed how much he adored and loved me. He even apologized for going back to the baby mama and promised to never do it again. I forgave him and we are upto now still madly in love with each other. I advise anyone who has been left with his or her spouse to visit Doctor Mugwenu, he has the capability of ensuring you win back your loved one.

Doctor Mugwenu does his spell casting in a unique way to help all his clients. His powers are incredible because he not only help one get rich, he solves divorces, wining court cases, enhances businesses, protects a family’s property such as lands.

He heals diseases such as typhoid, hypertension, epilepsy, gonorrhoea, syphyllis,diabetes among many others.

He genuinely handles general problems like breaking voodoo spells, curses etc.

His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

Do not hesitate to call him through:

Call:+254740637248

Email:[email protected]

Website:http//mugwenudoctors.com

{Sponsored}