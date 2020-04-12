My boyfriend of 9 years refused to marry me and dumped me after asking him to marry me

My name is Edgar, I had dated my boyfriend for nine years after we met during our college days. I loved Samuel so much. We had known each other for long and I wanted him for marriage as my husband. However, whenever I could ask him about our marriage plans, he would give so many excuses and when I insisted for a clear answer, he would get mad.

He kept on assuring me that he loved me so much but I kept on wondering why he wasn’t in for marriage. Years were moving, my parents summoned me that I’m getting old and should get someone to marry me and give them grandchildren since I was the first born in the family.

Though I promised my parents I would get married in less than one year, I did not know how to get my boyfriend to marry me. My friends told me to leave him and get another man who would not waste my time anymore.

Since the pressure from my parents was too much, I decided to ask my boyfriend what plans he had for me and he blew up once again and this time he became so mad that he dumped me.

“What is wrong with you? I told you I am not ready for settling down but you do not seem to get it. Actually, lets break up. I do not want you anymore,” my boyfriend said as he left the house.

He was not joking because he went and he never talked to me again. I tried calling him but he did not pick my calls. I knew we were done and I was so heartbroken. I called my mother and told her the man who should have married me dumped me. I was crying to her while talking.

“Do not worry my daughter. Just go to Doctor Mugwenu and get a binding spell that will bring back your lover to you and get him to marry you,” she said.

She sent me Doctor Mugwenu’s number and after I called him, we set up an appointment the next day. On meeting him the next day, he cast a binding spell to bring back my man and make him marry me.

In less than 24 hours, I heard my boyfriend knocking on my door and on opening he started with an emotional apology and said he was sorry for dumping me. Then, in that moment, he went down on his knees and he proposed marriage to me. I was so happy that I started crying. He put a ring on my finger and we are now planning our wedding.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news

{Sponsored}