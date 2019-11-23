My brother asked my wife that, “Kesho nataka kurarua hiyo mali halafu nikufanyie shopping town,” See what I had to do!

I am a Kisii woman married to a Luhya man with whom we have been living together for two years now and in a very happy marriage.

His brother however seem to like me a lot and he has been making suggestive advances on me in secret. His brother who in this case is my husband has never noticed this despite it going on for a long time.

The brother (my inlaw) is a charming and entertaining person whom I have found hard to avoid especially when my husband is not around.

One evening while chatting with him, he touched me on my breast and said, “sorry but uko soft” This, I knew he was hitting on me.

He has been gradually moving closer to me sometimes doing shopping for us since he is fairly stable than my husband.

This has made him so close to me and even sometimes I ask for some financial support from him without my husband’s knowledge. He has been supporting me with even sh 5,000 which my husband cannot afford at once.

One day the inlaw went straight at it and requested that we cheat. He actually texted me on my phone in the presence of my husband that, “Kesho nataka kurarua hiyo mali halafu nikufanyie shopping town. Sawa?”

I shamelessly replied to him in secrete that, “Wapi,” then he answered, “Utajifanya unataka kuenda chama halafu nitakupick na taxi hapo kwa junction,” I said “sawa but mme wangu asijue aki.”

Next day at around 22.30AM, I told my husband I had Chama meeting and left when I met my inlaw at the junction where he picked me to town.

We enjoyed our day eating Kuku and chips, did some shopping before he paid for a room at a certain restaurant where he went to smash me Dry fry.

He did what he wanted with me for an hour and half when I found out he was sweeter than my own husband.

He gave me sh 1,000 fair back home and followed me later. That day no one would realize we had done something unusual.

We again arranged another outing two weeks later and this now became a routine. Two brothers were sharing this woman!

One day we were in Kisumu enjoying our day with the inlaw but sadly when he made the first kiss, we stuck together.

We started screaming in pain as a crowd milled around us and in a short time I heard my husband speak from the crowd, “Is this what you people have been doing?”

I knew we were finished and we could be burnt alive but luckily police came with sirens, dispersed the crowd and picked us. Someone also came into police cells and splashed us with some oils uttering some words when we finally got separated.

I later learnt that Mugwenu Doctors was behind the trap. Mugwenu is the popular witch-doctors who make cheating couples get stuck for sh 48000 only.

If you are cheating with someone’s boyfriend or girlfriend you don’t need to worry because Mugwenu Doctors concoction only works on couples who are legally married.

Cases of cheating lovers getting stuck have been rampant of late, couples who are being cheated on have resorted to witchcraft to bust their sweethearts

Cheating is almost as certain as death, people just have to cheat. And this is why witchcraft has become a very lucrative business nowadays.

Mugwenu Doctors are making a killing out of cheating couples; the 60 year old witchdoctor is responsible for making adulterous couples get stuck during sex.

Mugwenu traditional witchcraft originally from Tanzania can make cheaters get stuck. They moved to Vihiga because that is where there business flourishes – they can also operate in other places if called upon.

He says, “Before I give out that kamuti, the complainant must convince me that they are legally married to the cheating partner. I do not do mpango wa kando or boyfriend/girlfriend relationships because my kamti only works on married couples who are unfaithful, Once a complainant visits, he or she writes their full names and that of the cheating partner on a paper which is folded and placed inside the kamti. The moment I snap it shut, the hunt is on, and moment the unfaithful partner has sex with his or her mpango, they get stuck.

My kamti can also make a woman to start bleeding heavily when she’s about to have sex with the mpango wa Kando, while for a man, his penis will simply refuse to erect when he is with a mpango but rise to the occasion when he is with his wife,”.

Mugwenu uses two types of kamti, one to ‘lock’ and the other to ‘unlock’. The partner who is being cheated on pays her sh 48000 to make the unfaithful couple get stuck. Once stuck, it’s the cheater who pays to make Mugwenu ‘unlock’ them”.

The most recent case where a cheating husband got stuck happened in Tanners Estate in Mbale.

A 56-year-old man was found stuck with his sister-in-law at a lodge. The man’s wife Margaret sought mugwenu’s witchcraft to bust her philandering husband.

“I live in Mbale town with my husband, We have been married for 22 years and have five children together. He has been unfaithful for the longest time I know. Last week we sold a parcel of land to buy a car we would use in business. Instead of going to Mombasa to buy the car, he took my younger sister to Nakuru to engage in sexual activities with her. I am the one paying for my sister’s education,” Margaret Nabwire was quoted by jihami.com.

“This woman (Nabwire) came to me complaining that her husband was unfaithful. I told her to write her husband’s name on a piece of paper after which I used kamuti to lock him and his lover up. As evident, the kamuti has worked. I lock up philandering couple for Kes 48,000. The cost of separating a stuck couple is incurred by the victims,” Mugwenu divulged.

You can contact this wonderful spell casters at www.mugwenudoctors.com or call +254740637248 and they will respond to your case as soon as possible.