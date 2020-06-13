My brother ran away with my fiancee

Three months ago, I proposed to my girlfriend and we immediately kicked off our wedding plans. The first step was family introductions and I thus took her home so that she could meet my entire family. I was a bit nervous that my parents and brothers could reject her but as soon as they saw her, everybody praised her and said she would make a good wife for me.

My elder brother particularly was so happy and wished me all the best. He kept telling me I had such a beautiful wife to be. Afterwards, I noticed he started texting my fiancée to just check on her and I was glad he was trying to forge a friendship with her. However, things started getting out hand when I realized he was texting her in the middle of the night and they were kind of flirting.

I told my girlfriend to stop talking to him but she told me I was overreacting and should stop worrying because nothing was happening between the two of them. Few days after that, I bought my girlfriend a gift and decided to call her so that she could come to my place. She did not pick for like an hour and I got so concerned that I decided to go to her place to check why she was not picking my calls.

Upon arrival, at around 7pm, I realized there were some male shoes on the front of her door and on looking closer, I recognized they were my brother’s. I then decided to listen to find out if I could get a clue of what was happening in the house. I then heard sexual noise on the couch and I almost collapsed due to the shock.

“Can my brother fuck you like this? I know I am better than him in bed sweetheart,” my brother told my girl while having sex with her. The pain of that betrayal almost tore my heart into pieces. My first hunch was to finish them both until I remembered a better idea of Doctor Mugwenu who was a traditional herbalist and could help me teach them both a lesson.

I instantly gave him a call on 0740637248 and ordered for the locking spell which would make the both of them get stuck at their genitals. The doctor was so swift in casting the spell and at that moment, both my brother and fiancée started screaming saying they were stuck in each other. All the neighbours gathered and found them naked and glued at their privates.

They were so ashamed when they saw me and they begged me to forgive them. Daktari unstuck them some few hours later after going through the pain and the shame. I later forgave my girlfriend after she promised me to change.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

{Sponsored}