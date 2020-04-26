MY DAUGHTER WAS BEWITCHED BY A 20 SHILLING COIN

Most people while growing up have at one point bern warned by their parents or teachers of receiving gifts from stranger. For our parents, a stanger was a person you had not seen from around your area or and so they were believed to have ill intentions.

Candice was an active child and was so fond of every familiar and unfamiliar face. She was born with this habit because even when she was young, she cried loudly just so she could be carried by strangers in banks and supermarket queue.

One day she came from school feeling so unwell. She was complaining of having severe stomach pains. That evening I rushed to a nearby chemist and bought him painkiller drugs which only helped her for a few minutes.

The next morning she complained that the pain was becoming worse and so I decided to take her to the hospital. The doctors however never attented to us quickly when we arrived after hours of waiting, one of the doctors came by to diagnose Candice. He was not of help because he claimed that he wasn’t seeing anything wrong with her even though Candice was crying of stomach pain. We then went back home.

I took Candice home hoping that by tomorrow, the pain would completely fade. This was not the case however, it even became worse, Candice couldn’t go to the toilet for two weeks. I was so confused at that time so I decided to call my mother for help.

Since she had knowledge of Doctor Mugwenu mighty spell casting, she advised me to go and see him at his workshop immediately. She then provided me with his contact information.

The next day we went to his workshop very early in the morning. Doctor Mugwenu then diagnosed Candice, he then prepared a warm water,placed a coin in it and massaged Candice’s stomach. As he was massaging her, particles of sand came out from her stomach. He then informed me that Candice had received a 20 shilling coin that had been bewitched by a stranger which caused harm to her. The good news was that he had broken the spell, he then gave Candice a bracelet to alway wear on her arm to protect her from such evil people.

My daughter was healed from the betwitchin and she could now go to the washroom peacefully, the stomach pain had completely vanished. Doctor Mugwenu ended her doom days.

Doctor Mugwenu does his spell casting in a unique way to help all his clients. His powers are incredible because he not only help one get rich, he solves divorces, wining court cases, enhances businesses, protects a family’s property.

He heals diseases such as typhoid, hypertension, epilepsy, gonorrhoea, syphyllis,diabetes among many others.

He genuinely handles general problems like breaking voodoo spells, curses etc.

His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

Do not hesitate to call him through:

Call:+254740637248

Email:[email protected]

Website:http//mugwenudoctors.com

{Sponsored}