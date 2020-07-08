My Fiancee cheating with my best Maid

My fiancé and I had been planning a wedding for almost 6 months before it finally ended badly. He had initially proposed to me early 2019 after the two of us dated for eight years. I was so excited about finally getting married that I did not notice whatever was going on right under my nose.

One Saturday night, we had gone out to have fun with a few of my girls one life time before finally getting married, that day I did not charge my phone and so when we got to the club it went off. I needed to make a last minute important call to one of my decorator, so I asked my best maid for her phone.

As I was dialing up my decorator’s number, I noticed that my fiancé’s number was saved up on her phone as ‘BIG D’. However, I did not say anything to her and did what I had to do and returned back her phone. After that night, I decided to concentrate more on my fiancé and monitor his behavior.

After observing him for weeks, I noticed that he was acting weird by being so sneaky, get made any time he saw me with his phone. At one point he even decided to put sex off the table claiming that we would have more time to sleep together after we are married. I shared that to my sister and she advised me to go see Doctor Mugwenu because she had feelings my fiancé was sleeping around.

I made a quick phone call to Doctor Mugwenu on +254704637248 and booked an appointment with him. When I got to his workshop, he took out a piece of rope, tied it as he did rituals on it. After that, he handed it to me and then instructed that I should place it on his pocket.

So I went back home and placed the tied rope on his pants while he was not watching. That evening, he went out with his friends and gave me a heads up that he won’t be coming early. At 2am in the morning, an unknown number called my phone and informed me that he was my best maid’s neighbor and that she was caught in a situation and needed my help.

I then wore my slippers without changing into my jeans and drove to my best maid’s place. When I got there, I found my fiancé and best maid stuck naked together. The two had planned to have a fruitful night but everything went south. The two were crying as they confessed how they’ve been sleeping together for a while. I was so hurt that I immediately called off my wedding. Doctor Mugwenu’s spell saved me from getting into a toxic marriage.

Doctor Mugwenu says that his spell casting powers works within 24 hours. He handles general problems like helping one get rich, protection of a family’s property like land, enhances failing businesses, wining court cases, saving marriages, stops cheating in relationships.

His expertise in mixing herbs helps in healing diseases such as typhoid, syphilis, gonorrhea, epilepsy among many others.

He also genuinely cast away evil spirits, get rid of bad scary dreams, breaking voodoo spells.

His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

For more information and enquiries, you can reach him through:

Call: +254740637248

Email:[email protected]

{Sponsored}