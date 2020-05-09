MY GIRLFRIEN AND HER MOTHER EXTHORTED MONEY FROM MADE ME PLAY A RESPONSIBLE DAD TO A CHILD WHO WAS NOT MY OWN

My girlfriend Ester and I had been dating for three years and aftera few months, it so happened that she was pregnant. Most ladies are usually close ti their mothers during these moments to give then advise on the do’s and don’ts and so Ester was constantly phoned by the mother to guide her.

Months after the delivery, te mother suggested that she defers fron her studies and goes home so that she could help her in taking care of the baby becausr she was a new mum and Ester definately needed guidance and help from someone who had had the experience.

Even though she stayed with her parents, I was still asked to chip in to buy baby clothes and a few other things. I knew I had to man up to provide because the little pocket money given to me by my parents wasn’t enough. And so I began to sell clothes to my fellow students before lectures, after lectures, and durinf the time I had no classes at all.

A month later, Ester’s friend who was my constant customer came by to make payments of the clothes she had taken earlier and then she told me, ” Are you sure Ester’s child is your own mimi namshuku sana.” When I asked her why she said she wouldn’t want to get involved any further and so she left. I did not ask Ester anything because I knew she would completly deny everything.

A friend of mine told me of the famous Doctor Mugwenu and so zi decided that I needed to go see him since to learn the truth since nowadays a DNA test can be manipulated just by anyone these days. The following day, I went to his workshop and explained to him everything. He then took out a portion inside a glass bottle and instructed me to mix it with food and make Ester eat the food that way she would confess everything to me.

That evening I called Ester and told her that I needed to see our child and she agreed to come the next day. The following evening I prepared food and mixed it with the portion given to me by Doctor Mugwenu and gave it to her to eat the moment she came by. The moment she ate all the food she began to confess saying,” Am so sorry but my mother told me to tell you that my son was yours, he is not your biological child I was having an affair with Tony but he totally refused to take responsibility and I told my mum and she told me to tell you that it was yours”. Without hesitation, I decided to break up with her immediately and sent her back to her parents that very day. Doctor Mugwenu helped me find out the real truth.

Doctor Mugwenu does his spell casting in a unique way to help all his clients. His powers are incredible because he not only help one get rich, he solves divorces, wining court cases, enhances businesses, protects a family’s property.

He heals diseases such as typhoid, hypertension, epilepsy, gonorrhoea, syphyllis,diabetes among many others.

He genuinely handles general problems like breaking voodoo spells, curses etc.

His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

Do not hesitate to call him through:

Call:+254740637248

Email:[email protected]

Website:http//mugwenudoctors.com

{Sponsored}