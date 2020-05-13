My hubby cheating with his secretary at work

Three weeks ago, it was my husband’s 38th birthday and as a way of celebrating him I thought of an idea of surprising him with a birthday cake at his office so that he could share it with his office mates. He was the manager of the advertising company and I was excited to see his reaction with my surprise.

I ordered the cake and when it was delivered, I drove to his company in Nairobi CBD. When I arrived at his office, things looked very bizarre since his office door was locked from the inside and his secretary, who sat outside the door was nowhere to be found. I called the phone but he did not respond to the call.

At first, I thought he was away meeting a client until I heard some noises coming from his office. I listened closer and I realized they were sexual noises and I almost collapsed at what I heard my husband say.

“You are sweet in your honey jar and I can’t stop fucking you,” my husband told her secretary and I almost went crazy at the thought that they were both having sex behind my back. I wanted to break down the door and give them both a beating like never before but an idea came to mind. Doctor Mugwenu, the famous traditional herbalist who taught cheating couples a lesson.

I quickly googled his number and after calling him, I ordered the spell which he said would teach my husband au unforgettable lesson. As soon as the spell was cast both my husband and his secretary started screaming in pain saying they were stuck.

Their screams attracted the attention of the rest of the workmates who all came to curiously check what was going on. We opened the door and found them stuck at their genitals when having sex on the office table. My husband was very humiliated and he started crying saying he was in great pain. I smiled to myself because I knew he would never go to devour another woman behind my back.

Daktari Mugwenu unstuck after some few hours of shame and pain and we all clobbered them for their disgusting behaviour.

