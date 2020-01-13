My husband and his Mpango chased me away from my own home like a dog but I revenged because I couldn’t let go.

This festive period comes with so many challenges, and this time in particular, it was not quite good for one lady by the name Muthoni.

Muthoini’s husband who works in the city came to their rural home with a woman whom he alleged was his cousin. For sure, love is sweet, but when 3 people are involved, bitterness sets in.

Muthoni who works in Mombasa as an accountant, was yet to return to join the husband for festivities since she was yet to be given a leave.

However, something happened in her life that she won’t forget easily. She revealed a moving story through a Facebook post where she wrote: “My heart is now at peace after I made sure my husband Philip learnt a lesson. What I experienced after discovering that he was cheating on me taught me not to give a man too much freedom.

On Dec 10th, I visited my rural home in Busia County. Initially, I had told him I could not make it because it was a weekday but, fortunately, I managed to secure a two-weeks leave which enabled me to travel by train. On reaching Busia Bus Park, I called my husband who did not pick and instead wrote a message, “I will call you back”. I called again and this time he hanged up. I realised something was amiss and decided not to bother him anymore. I then boarded a bodaboda to the village. It is after I arrived that I was shocked to find a brown skinned lady washing clothes outside our house. I greeted her and headed straight to my house. My husband, on seeing me, asked: “Who told you to come here?” I replied: “This is my house and I must come whenever I want.” He pushed me to the wall and told me to return to where I had come from or else I would see ‘fire’. I tried to resist but realised he was serious when he told me to dare stay in the house for one more minute. The woman who was outside also came in shouting, “Toka hapa Malaya wewe. We’ll teach you a lesson you idiot.” Feeling defeated, I took my bag and went to sleep in my neighbour’s home. The following day I traveled back to Mombasa. I tried to pretend that everything was okay but the more I did so the more I missed my family. Finally, I decided to look for a solution. I picked the contacts below which I have been seeing on Television and major newspapers in the country and called Dr. Mugwenu for help. Phone number: +254740637248 Email address: [email protected] and Website: www.mugwenudoctors.com who then assured he would help me. At that time I was waiting.

In just three days, I received a call from my husband waiting for me at Mombasa Stage. He had traveled to come as see me. He sent me Sh 5,000 for lunch and begged me to meet me. The reason being, the woman who he was with at home had tried to stab him with a knife before he escaped narrowly over a small quarrel. Mugwenu had started working! And since this happened, we have been living with him in peace. I thank Dr Mugwenu for what he did, I am happily married again.

“I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone having similar problems visit Dr. Mugwenu at www.mugwenudoctors.com and your problems shall be solved”. The traditional doctor says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. Dr. Mugwenu handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurate foretelling of one’s future. Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu, he also heals blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, and manhood weakness in addition to other ailments. The traditional doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, and hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams. For consultation call: +254 740 637 248; www.mugwenudoctors.com.

Remember, do not be limited by location. You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors says one of their greatest attributes is distance healing: “This is when we help people who are not physically present with us. It does not matter where you are, we can assist you successfully.” Do you have problems on your mind? See Mugwenu.