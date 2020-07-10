My husband divorced me because I was fat and unattractive after having children

My name is Joyce and I was married to my hubby for 12 years and we had three children whom I had got via a c-section. Since the birth of my children, especially the last two, I gained so much weight which made my husband to start despising me and telling me that I was not attractive to him anymore. He would to go work parties without me because he was ashamed to show me to people due to my appearance.

His reaction towards me had a such a great effect on my self-esteem and confidence since I mostly wanted to stay home than in public. Things go worse when he came home and told me one day that he had decided to leave me and marry a younger and sexier woman than me and that hurt me so much. I could not believe that after all we had gone through in the 12 years of our marriage could be thrown away just like that.

He was so serious because the next morning, he woke up and left with all his bags and told me he would only come back to see the children once a week but not me. I could not hold my tears back. It was such an embarrassment to me and the children to see him leave. I called my sister and told her how my appearance had killed my marriage and she told me not to worry but to see a weight loss and beauty spell from Doctor Mugwenu which could help me get back in shape in a record time of two weeks.

The next day, I contacted the doctor on 0740637248 and called the doctor and told her the problems that I was going through. He gave an appointment and I thus went to see him a day after. He cast the weight loss and beauty spell and also gave me some herbs to take that would increase my metabolism and so that I could lose weight.

True enough, in a week’s time, I had lost 30 kg and my skin had become so beautiful and flawless. The next week when my hubby came to check on the children, he found me very beautiful and sexy that he could not believe it was me. He apologised for ever leaving me and promised to be a better man towards me.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

{Sponsored}