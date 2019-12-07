My merciless wife ran with everything, left me sleeping on the floor. What I did to her is this. Don’t laugh!

I have been living with my wife for 8 months and we have been planning a lot for ourselves since time was running very fast.

She even convinced me to start a saving in her own name in which I have been banking atleast 5,500 every month. I did this out of love. After all, I have never suspected what she was planning to do to me.

This is a sad story which I never wanted to share out but because I am sorted and back to my normal life, I now feel I should share this with the rest of the world.

So one Monday I returned from job a very tired man. As usual, every Monday I usually late to come back due to the workload after the weekend. She (my wife) knew exactly that. On arrival at my Athi River home, I knocked my door but she did not open; neither was she responding. I became suspicious.

I decided to ask for a spare key from a neighbor who gave to me and when I opened, I found my house completely empty. She had carried everything including a cooker. Blankets and beds were all swept. This was so inhuman. Stressed, I sat down for 45 minutes pondering what next. A neighbor came by and disclosed to me how a mini-lorry had come during lunch hours to ferry my households. That when they tried to find out what was happening, she told them we were moving elsewhere. When I heard this I immediately grew weaker. It was one of the historic trying moments in my life. I couldn’t breathe normal.

I then took my phone and then tried to call her but she was Mteja, “Namabari ya mteja uliopiga haipatikani kwa sasa”. I told myself terrible! She had caught me unawares. I asked myself silently what I would tell my familyback home since I had already done all the introductions required and assured them of my stable marriage. This was quite so embarrassing.

After an hour or so, another neighbour who appeared to sympathize with my situation welcomed me into his house. He then offered me a room to spend the night. But before we slept, he told me a moving story. That at one point in his life he also went through the same but he countered it with magic. He narrated to me how he had to approach a witchdoctor who helped get the culprit. Who paid for her actions dearly?

I asked him which Doctor he was referring to before he pulled a piece of a flier with this words, “Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems and hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams. For consultation call: +254 740637248. I took the numbers and rung him(Mugwenu) immediately who then told me to meet him in town in the morning. I went and finally met him. He asked me a couple of questions. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

He even offered to travel with me to my house armed with a small bottle containing some liquid. On arrival, he spread the liquid around my house and the door then told me to wait for a day. I am telling you, believe it or not, my wife came back crying, Mnaniuwaaa kwa nini mnaniuwaa(Why are you are killing me…you are killing me),” I responded telling her, “Utajua hujui wewe ni kifaranga tu,”

Next hour, I saw the lorry coming with everything that had been stolen from my house. My wife pleaded for forgiveness saying the devil had used her.

