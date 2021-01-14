My Mother kicked me out of the house because her cheating husband said he will come back to her if I was moved out.

Hello everyone, my name is Samantha and I live in Mombasa. My father was a Kikuyu and I used to live
with him and my mother and life was very happy. However my father fell ill quickly and passed when I was
10 years old. My mother and I were evacuated out of our house by my fathers’ family. Left with little to do,
my mother moved to Mombasa and left me with my grandparents till I was about 16 years when she sent
for me and asked me to join her in Mombasa.
My mother met another man and they gave birth to my little brother. Initially life was okay but everything
kept changing for the worse on my side. My Mother’s husband had been cheating on her for close to 15
months, he would not sleep at home and some days he would not come home at all. She knew all along
he was cheating and she begged him to change. He told her several times he was in love with this other
woman and no longer loved her.
After several attempts to get him back, a conversation came between both and he said he wanted me out
and he wanted to be with his family only, which includes my younger brother and my mother.
Remember for the most part of my life I grew up with my grandparents till I was 16, and when I moved in
with them I had always felt like I didn’t belong there. My stepdad started flirting with me at the age of 126
Told my mom about it and I think she started resenting me about it because she abused me physically
and mentally after that. My teenage years were hell. He had kept demanding me for sex and also to sleep
with him. Although he had not yet been successful, he made me feel scared for my life. the bad touches,
he would always ask me for my knickers and my used pads. I always felt my life was a living hell. This
affected me in a number of ways I cannot contemplate.
This has led me to not being able to get good jobs since I have trouble talking and interacting with
people, and I have a low paying waitress job. I have applied to dozens of places and have not been hired
because I lack communication skills. Anyway, my mother knows this and she told me I needed to
understand that she couldn’t lose her husband of 20 years. That she had no one. I have no one. She
eventually managed to chase me out of her home and I had no choice but to leave. However since I had
nowhere to go, I asked her if I could be sleeping in her car outside which she accepted. I would wake up
and leave to find my own food and a place to take showers and generally take care of my life as a grown
woman.
My own mother made me sleep in her car for 3 months and about 3 weeks ago and she called me last
night wanting to see how I was. I hang up. I felt betrayed. The next morning as am moving on the streets,
I heard an advert on the radio about Kiwanga Doctors. They were talking about helping people with
problems, love issues, family problems and a lot more. I managed to pick up a paper and pull out a pen
from my jeans. I wrote down the contact and rushed to the phone booth and made the call to kiwanga
Doctors. I explained my problems and took him through my struggles and how I’m not sure what should I
do with my whole family in general.
He asked me to be calm because he would find a solution to my problems soon. He made a family spell
and a good luck spell and before the airtime got done, he told me to wait for changes before end of the
day. Before the day ended, my mom called me asking me to come home and telling me how I can have
my room back. She apologized for what she had done to me and pleaded for me to come home. I would
like t thank Kiwanga Doctors for ringing my mother back to her senses and giving up on that toxic man.
Also one of the companies where I applied called asking when I could start my job. I feel so grateful for
the awesome work done by Kiwanga Doctors.
Hello everyone, my name is Samantha and I live in Mombasa. My father was a Kikuyu and I used to live
