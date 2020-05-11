MY MOTHER WAS CORNED KSH. 20,000 BY A MAN WHO PRETENDED TO BE A SAFARICOM AGENT

My mother Wanjiru has been a business woman half of her life after our dad died years back and left her with three children to raise and so she set up a small business in Makueni and later on the businese grew tremendously.

However one day as she was chilling with me at the shop, a man walked upto her and claimed that he was a safaricom agent and was going around to install a tracking device on every safaricom users at 200 shillings. Since he was smartly dressed, and had a Safaricom tag hanged around his neck, my mother saw no reason to doubt the man.

And she gave the man her phone and he installed the tracking device for about 10minutes. After that my mother decided to pay him the two hundred bob and he left. That day she did not bother to check her Mpesa statements because she usually do so after we went back home in the evening.

So that evening, my brother called my mother requesting for some pocket money for his upkeep. However as she tried to send the money, she then gota messagr from safaricom that she had insufficient funds in her account. She then immediately rushed to check her Mpesa balance was zero.

She was so furious, she even began to blame safaricom saying, “Hawa watu wa safaricom wamenizoea sana,they have been stealing my bundles and I haven’t said a thing now my 20,000!!” She then called safaricom customer care and the agent informed her that a transaction of her money was made earlier that day by number with caller ID Josphat Kuria. That was when she realized that the guy at our shop earlie had transferred her money.

My mother being a kikuyu lady, swored she had to do everything she could to get her money back. And since she had knowledge of the famous and powerful Doctor Mugwenu, she decided that she would pay a visit to his workshop to teach the scammer a lesson.

The following morning, she took me alongside and we headed to the powerful Doctor’s workshop. On reaching she explained everything to him Doctor Mugwenu then asked for my mother’s phone and the caller Id of the strange individual who had stolen from her, she then took out her phone fron her bag and gave it to Doctor Mugwenu. He did a few rituals on the phone then gave it back to my mother. We then went back home.

Two days later, the same strange man that stole from my mother showed up at our shop. He looked so pale and the guy seemed like he had not slept for the last two days. The man then went down on his knees infront of my mother and said to her ” Please am sorry but whatever it is you are doing to me I beg you to stop am not even able to slep because of the strange child voices I have been hearing allover my house demanding me to return your money, I am sorry here is 20,000 shillings plus a token of 5000 for causing you all the troubles, am sorry you are not somebody someone should mess with”. My mother took the money and the strange man walked away.

Doctor Mugwenu’s powers helped out my mother to gain back all his money much more faster.

