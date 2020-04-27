MY OWN FRIEND WAS THE REASON BEHIND MY DOWNFALL

Sarah and I had known each other from our childhood. She became very close to me that I considered her as a sister. There was no such thing as secrets between the two of us, we told each other everything that each of us was going through.

After much planning, I opened a boutique in Kangemi and the cloth selling business was going so well. Sarah however had nothing going on in her life she was a stay at home mum and so I let her hang around with me and a few of my workers at my boutique shop. My business begun to grow and I was known to so many people within Nairobi and other parts of the country.

However two months later, a number of clothes were missing from my boutique and my stalk, I wouldn’t say I was robbed because there was no forced entry in the shop. I kept on wondering how this happened, interrogated all my employees but most of them said they wouldn’t attempt to steal from me yet my business was putting food on their table.

So I decided to employ a security guard to help me catch the thief. Sarah was very helpful, she suggested two names people to trust as my security guards. Since I trusted her, I decided to choose one of the names she provided me with she then assured me that the guy was 100% trustworthy.

However two weeks after employing him, I came to my shop and found everything was all gone,all the cash in the cash registry, clothes both in the store and on display was all gone. The only things that were remaining was a few hangers. Seeing my empty shop I felt completely helpless. I them went back home to stomach everything that I had seen.

That was the real definition of going from 100 to 0 real quick. A few of my customers called to say how sorry they were for what had happened. For weeks I was disturbed by how I could get back on my feet once more and so one of my regular customer called me one afternoon to tell me sorry but then he advised me to go to Doctor Mugwenu to help me the people responsible for my misfortune. He gave me his contact information and I called to book an appointment.

The following morning, I went to see him very early in the morning and explained to him everything. He then gave me a portion to sprinkle on my empty shop, I was to especiay sprinkle it at the shop’s entrance. After that, I headed home then to my boutique shop to do as I was instructed.

Two days later, Sarah and the guard he had hired showed up at my doorstep crying of itchyness. Their whole body was itching and they have been hearing voices commanding them to return every single cloth and cent they stole from me. They assured me that they had arranged for the goods to be returned to me since they were planning on selling the clothes somewhere else. That evening they brought back every cloth and as for the cash they asked favours from their families to repay me. I was back in business in no time and my business has been thriving well ever since.

