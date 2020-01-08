My wife left me because I was broke and jobless

My name is Johnson and my wife of three years decided to call it quits in our marriage since I had been jobless for close to a year and penniless.

We did our wedding and made vows to each other and I could not believe she had decided to throw everything under the bus because I was poor. I was so broken that all I wanted was to commit suicide. Depression also kicked in after all my job applications went ignored.

I am a degree holder in Statistics and I knew my course was marketable and better still I had some good experience in the field. My previous company had retrenched some of its workers and I was unlucky to be one of them. Since then, my wife had been paying the bills and treating me rudely and even started sleeping with other men as she found me of no value to her.

One day, one of my previous workmates whom we were fired together called me to check on me. He had gotten a new job and during the call I narrated my predicament of how my wife had left me for another man since I was broke.

“Come on Johnson, I will help you get a job by introducing you to a traditional doctor who helped me get one and I know he will help you with your finances and your marriage problems his name is doctor Mugwenu,” my previous workmate said.

I did not understand how Doctor Mugwenu would help my messed up life and so I thought my ex workmate was kidding and I did not give it much thought. Two days later I was walking in town and so my wife was in the company of another man who seemed to be quite well off and I was so hurt.

I went home, so hurt and almost at my breaking point when I remembered the traditional herbalist my friend had mentioned and decided to give him a try since I had lost all hope. I called through his number, +254740637248 and I cleared all my thoughts after talking to him. He was so understanding and we scheduled a meeting the next morning.

I met Doctor Mugwenu and he was able to increase my chances of luck in getting a job and also cast love spells that would bring back my wife. Sure enough, a few days later, five companies called for an interview and within no time I got a better job than the previous one.

I still loved my wife though she had abandoned me and so I asked Doctor Mugwenu to also cast a spell that would separate her and her new man. It took less than 24 hours and my dear wife came knocking, kneeling and in tears asking me to take her back. I am eternally grateful to Doctor Mugwenu for bringing back joy in my life and marriage.

I advice anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.