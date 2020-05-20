MY WIFE USED TO CRITICIZE MY JOBLESSNESS THAT SHE ONE DAY CONSPIRED WITH MY DAUGHTER TO CHASE ME OUT OF THE HOUSE

I was previously married to a lady called Mary, we met while I was working at the ministry of works. We had been blessed with two amazing children at that time. My wife was also working as a nurse in a hospital in Uasin Gishu.

However my happy days came to an end the moment I was laid off because of a few stolen money in my ministry. I was forced to stay home as I looked for something to do to bring in money. Sadly I wasn’t lucky enough to geta job, and the more I was always home the more my wife’s attitude changed towards me.

She started getting angry easily and picked up arguments with me. My daughter on the other hand, became so disrespectful to me. She would contantly take her mother’side and talk rudely to me. One day my wife came back from work and found dirty plates on the sink, she became so furious and said to me, “how do I get to be the man and woman of the house while I have a grown man sitting on the couche waiting for food on the table like a boss”.

Befor I knew it, my daughter and wife grabbed a few of my things and threw them out of the house. The two never even bothered to consider how shameful that was and so I went to my brother’s house to figure out what to do next.

One week later one of my brother’s friend came by to visit him at his place. The guy was so friendly and so I told him about my situation and he immediately told me to go and see Dictor Mugwenu. So I took his contact information from him and called him ti book a meeting with him.

The following morning, I went to see him at his workshop. He then took out a few herbs mixed with warm water and then gave it to me. After that I went back home. Two weeks later, my job called me back and the management apologized for sucking me . They even increased my salary as a token to compensate for firing me.

My wife however heard about my success and wanted me to take her back but I couldn’t. Thanks to Doctor Mugwenu am now living large with a loving and understanding wife.

