NACADA Study Exposes Secret Labs and Synthetic Drug Increase in Kenya

Kenya is facing a growing synthetic drug crisis after a new report by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse revealed the emergence of dangerous psychoactive substances and secret drug laboratories operating within the country.

The wastewater analysis study, launched in Nairobi on Thursday, May 14, exposed alarming changes in drug abuse trends, including the spread of methamphetamine, ecstasy, “weed cookies,” and other chemically modified narcotics among Kenyan youth.

The study, conducted in 12 hotspot counties including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, and Kiambu, analysed 152 wastewater samples collected from entertainment areas, universities, and other high-risk zones.

Researchers detected three new psychoactive substances (NPS) — alpha-ethyltryptamine, benzofurans, and synthetic cathinones, commonly known as “bath salts.” The report also confirmed the presence of methamphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy), heroin, cocaine, psilocybin, and DMT.

According to NACADA, the findings suggest Kenya may no longer be merely a transit route for narcotics but could now be developing into a production hub for synthetic drugs.

“This study provides concrete evidence that synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances are gaining a foothold in our communities. The detection of clandestine laboratory activity related to methamphetamine, MDMA, and synthetic cathinones is particularly alarming,” said NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa.

The report further revealed rising abuse of prescription drugs such as diazepam and tramadol, especially among young people, students, and even medical professionals. Data from focus group discussions showed that most drug users identified in the study were aged between 13 and 25 years.

One of the most concerning findings was the growing popularity of cannabis edibles, particularly “weed cookies,” which researchers say are increasingly being used by urban youth as discreet recreational drugs. Investigators also discovered widespread poly-drug use, where users mix multiple substances to intensify intoxication. Some combinations identified included heroin mixed with cannabis and tobacco, alcohol mixed with Rohypnol, and methadone combined with diazepam.

The report warned that illicit drugs are increasingly being mixed with harmful adulterants that raise the risk of overdose and long-term health complications. Heroin samples were found containing caffeine, chloroquine, and diazepam, while cocaine samples tested positive for levamisole and ketamine.

“The presence of adulterants like levamisole and ketamine significantly increases overdose risks and toxicity. We are calling on the Ministry of Health to establish an Adulterant Alert System and scale up naloxone distribution programs to reduce opioid-related deaths,” Dr. Omerikwa added.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced that the government plans to introduce a nationwide wastewater surveillance system across all 47 counties to help monitor emerging drug trends and detect threats early.

“First, we will institutionalise waste-based epidemiology as a national drug surveillance and early warning system to enable continuous monitoring of drug trends across all the 47 counties,” Murkomen said.

NACADA Board Chair Dr. Stephen Mairori described the report as a major milestone in science-driven anti-drug interventions.

“Today marks a significant milestone in strengthening evidence-based responses to drug and substance abuse,” he stated.

Experts say wastewater surveillance has been successfully used globally to monitor diseases and substance abuse trends, offering governments near real-time data for public health interventions.