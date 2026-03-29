Nairobi Chosen to Host Green Climate Fund Regional Office for Africa

Nairobi has been selected to host a major regional office of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), marking a significant milestone in Kenya’s growing influence in global climate governance and sustainable development.

The decision, announced on March 29 by the GCF Board, positions Nairobi as the central hub for climate finance coordination across East and Southern Africa. The office will serve multiple countries in the region, bringing funding mechanisms closer to those most affected by climate change.

“GCF Board selects Nairobi, Kenya as the host for the GCF Africa Regional Office covering East and Southern Africa. As the world’s climate fund for developing countries, this brings us closer to the countries we serve for more efficient delivery of climate action,” the Fund said in a statement.

The GCF is the world’s largest dedicated climate finance institution supporting developing countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate impacts. Through grants, loans, and technical support, it funds projects in sectors such as energy, transport, land use, and community resilience – key pillars in achieving the Paris Agreement targets.

Kenya’s successful bid followed a highly competitive selection process that attracted proposals from dozens of developing countries, underscoring Nairobi’s rising global profile as a centre for environmental leadership and innovation.

The Kenyan Embassy in Seoul welcomed the development, describing it as a recognition of the country’s commitment to sustainability and climate action.

“Karibu, Nairobi, Green Climate Fund! We are delighted to welcome you to a city that lives and breathes environmental stewardship, innovation, and climate ambition,” the embassy stated.

The establishment of the regional office is expected to significantly enhance access to climate finance for countries across East and Southern Africa. It will also strengthen partnerships between governments, development agencies, and private sector actors, while accelerating the implementation of climate adaptation and mitigation projects.

This latest development builds on Kenya’s long-standing reputation as Africa’s diplomatic and environmental hub. Nairobi already hosts the headquarters of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), alongside more than 150 international and intergovernmental organisations.

In recent months, the Kenyan government has intensified efforts to attract global institutions, with approvals granted for organisations such as the Ford Foundation, the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), and the Novo Nordisk Foundation to establish offices in the capital. Additionally, a new regional coordination centre by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is set to be established in Nairobi.

Analysts view the GCF decision as both strategic and symbolic. By decentralising its operations and establishing regional offices, the Fund aims to improve efficiency, strengthen local engagement, and ensure climate financing is more responsive to country-specific needs.

For Kenya, the move not only enhances its international standing but also presents economic and policy opportunities, positioning the country at the heart of Africa’s climate response architecture.