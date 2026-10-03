Nairobi, Coast, Western Counties Brace for Rains as Kenya Enters El Niño Season

The Kenya Meteorological Service has forecast rainfall across several parts of the country over the next five days as Kenya enters the October-December rainy season.

The forecast covers the period from Sunday, October 4 to Thursday, October 8, with rainfall expected in parts of the Coast, Central, Northern Kenya, Western Kenya, the Rift Valley and the Lake Victoria Basin.

Nairobi and neighbouring Kiambu County are expected to receive morning rains throughout the five-day period, with moderate afternoon showers forecast on Wednesday and Thursday.

The forecast comes as the country braces for the October-December rainfall season, which coincides with a projected El Niño event.

In the Coast region, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale are expected to receive moderate rains mainly during the afternoons and nights from Sunday to Thursday. Lamu is forecast to receive light morning and nighttime showers throughout the period, while Taita Taveta is expected to record light rains on Wednesday and Thursday.

In northeastern Kenya, Wajir is expected to receive morning rains throughout the forecast period, while Mandera is forecast to experience light rains on Monday and Tuesday. Marsabit is also expected to receive light morning rains, with additional showers possible at night, while Isiolo could record light afternoon showers on Sunday and Monday.

Meru is expected to receive morning rains throughout the period alongside light afternoon showers, while Tharaka-Nithi and Embu are forecast to experience morning rains and afternoon showers.

Kitui, Machakos and Makueni are also expected to receive light morning rains throughout the five days, with afternoon showers forecast from Monday to Thursday. In Central Kenya, Nyeri is expected to receive light rains on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, with moderate rains forecast on Tuesday morning. Kirinyaga and Murang’a are expected to receive morning rains throughout the period.

The weather service has also warned of heavy rains in Western Kenya and parts of the Rift Valley. Trans Nzoia and Elgeyo-Marakwet are expected to experience thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday, while Kericho, Bomet, Nandi and Baringo could experience a similar pattern.

Kakamega and Vihiga are forecast to receive afternoon rains accompanied by thunderstorms from Monday to Thursday. Bungoma could receive afternoon rains on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, while Busia is expected to record similar rainfall on Tuesday and Thursday.

In the Lake Victoria Basin, Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay are expected to receive heavy rains throughout the forecast period, particularly in the afternoons.