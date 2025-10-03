Nairobi on Flood Alert as Kenya Met Warns of Heavy Weekend Rains

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a caution to residents, particularly in Nairobi, to anticipate heavy rainfall, with some metropolitan areas expected to receive over 50mm, while others will experience moderate rainfall ranging from 5mm to 50mm. “Residents should remain alert as localized flooding, traffic disruptions, and slippery roads are likely,” stated a Kenya Met representative. “We advise motorists and pedestrians to plan to avoid risks associated with heavy rains.”

Beyond Nairobi, the forecast indicates widespread rainfall across several regions. The Rift Valley, North Western Kenya, Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, and the Lake Victoria Basin are all expected to be affected. Areas such as Kiambu, Nyeri, Muranga, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Kirinyaga in the Highland East will see showers, with temperatures fluctuating between a moderate 28°C-29°C and a low of 8°C-10°C. Meanwhile, North-western parts like Turkana and Samburu are predicted to have occasional showers and thunderstorms, coupled with hot temperatures reaching 35°C.

The Lake Victoria Basin, encompassing Kisii, Bungoma, Kakamega, Narok, Nyamira, Nakuru, and Trans Nzoia, will also experience rains and thunderstorms, with average temperatures between 27°C and 29°C. The Coast and North-eastern counties, however, are expected to see mostly sunny intervals with occasional showers.

The intensification of rainfall, with isolated heavy downpours of 20mm to 50mm in 24 hours, and in some places exceeding 50mm, poses significant risks. The Kenya Met Department emphasizes the importance of public vigilance, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas. “Motorists are advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility and slippery roads. Pedestrians should avoid walking through flooded areas and open drains,” the department urged.

The period, from October to December, is key for agriculture, but the associated hazards, such as flash floods and landslides, particularly in highland and deforested areas, cannot be overlooked. The Kenya Red Cross highlights that early preparedness significantly reduces the risk of injury and property damage during extreme weather events. County governments and disaster response teams are encouraged to remain on high alert.

The Kenya Met Department continues to monitor weather patterns and will issue updates as necessary, urging the public to consult their official website, social media channels, or local broadcasting services for accurate and up-to-date information.