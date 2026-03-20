Nairobi on High Alert as Heavy Rains Set to Peak This Weekend

Residents of Nairobi have been put on high alert following a heavy rainfall advisory issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department, warning of intensified downpours expected to peak over the weekend.

According to the department, the ongoing rains will intensify from Friday, March 20 at 3:00 pm through Monday, March 23 at 9:00 am. The heaviest rainfall is forecast between Friday and Sunday, with accumulations likely to exceed 20mm within 24 hours.

“Ongoing rainfall across several parts of Nairobi County is forecast to intensify… The heaviest rainfall is most likely between March 20 and March 22, gradually decreasing in intensity on March 23,” the advisory stated.

The warning extends beyond Nairobi to neighboring counties including Kiambu and Kajiado, where moderate to heavy showers are also expected. Within the capital, areas such as Dagoretti, Kibra, Lang’ata, Embakasi, and Westlands are likely to experience heavier rainfall, especially in western and southern zones.

Authorities have raised particular concern over informal settlements and low-lying areas along major waterways such as the Nairobi River, Ngong River, and Mathare River, which are prone to flooding. The Central Business District and sections of the Nairobi Expressway may also face disruptions due to waterlogging and poor visibility.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen emphasized the risks associated with the rains, especially during Idd-ul-Fitr.

“We urge all Kenyans to exercise extra caution, particularly in areas prone to flooding,” he said. He added that the rains are expected to intensify through the weekend before easing slightly early next week, though showers will persist in several regions.

Murkomen further revealed that at least 21 counties, including Nairobi, have already experienced severe impacts, with floods destroying schools, roads, markets, and critical infrastructure.

In response, the government has deployed multi-agency teams comprising the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, the Kenya Red Cross, and other emergency partners to support rescue and recovery operations.

Residents have been urged to avoid walking or driving through flooded areas, remain cautious of flash floods, and steer clear of electrical installations. The Met department also warned against seeking shelter under trees or near metallic structures due to lightning risks.

While rainfall is expected to reduce slightly by Monday, authorities caution that intermittent showers will continue, urging the public to remain vigilant as the city braces for a wet and potentially hazardous weekend.