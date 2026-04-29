Nairobi on High Alert as Swelling Rivers Threaten 10 Major Estates

Kenya is on high alert following warnings of heavy rainfall and rising flood risks across multiple regions, with authorities urging residents to take immediate precautions to safeguard lives and property.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall over several parts of the country, including Nairobi, the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and sections of the Coast. The advisory, covering a five-day period, warns of intense downpours likely to trigger flooding, particularly in low-lying and urban areas.

However, northern counties such as Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo are expected to remain largely dry and sunny during the same period, highlighting uneven rainfall distribution across the country.

The situation has been compounded by a fresh alert from the National Police Service (NPS), which has identified more than ten estates within Nairobi at heightened risk of flooding. These include Kileleshwa, Ngara, Kibra, Kasarani, and Lang’ata, among others, largely due to their proximity to major rivers.

“Within Nairobi, the situation is further exacerbated by rapidly rising water levels in major rivers, including the Nairobi, Mathare, Ngong, Kamiti and Athi rivers,” NPS said in a statement. “These waterways all drain into the larger Athi River system, which is currently running at critically high levels.” Authorities warn that even areas not currently experiencing rainfall remain vulnerable due to downstream effects, with flash floods capable of occurring suddenly and without warning. Transport infrastructure is already under strain, with waterlogged roads, reduced visibility, and deteriorating driving conditions increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Residents have been cautioned against walking or driving through moving water. “Even shallow currents can be strong enough to sweep away vehicles or individuals,” the NPS warned, urging strict adherence to safety advisories and evacuation instructions where necessary.

Recent incidents have underscored the danger. In one case in Nairobi, a motorist narrowly escaped death after her vehicle was submerged in floodwaters along the Ruai Bypass, with bystanders rescuing her moments before a potential tragedy.

Beyond the capital, counties in the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, and southeastern lowlands are also expected to experience persistent rainfall, including nighttime showers and thunderstorms.

As the rains intensify, authorities are urging the public to stay informed through official weather updates and to relocate to higher ground where advised. Emergency response teams remain on standby as the government works to mitigate the impact of the ongoing rains.

With forecasts indicating continued rainfall and rising river levels, Kenya faces a critical period where vigilance and preparedness will be key to preventing loss of life and property.