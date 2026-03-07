Nairobi on High Flood Alert: Death Toll Hits 25 as Met Warns of More Heavy Rain

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued a fresh flood warning for the Nairobi Metropolitan Area, cautioning that moderate to heavy rainfall will continue across Nairobi, Kiambu, and Kajiado counties until Monday, raising the risk of flash floods and dangerous surface runoff.

In an advisory issued on Saturday, March 7 and valid until March 9 at 7 p.m., the department warned that already saturated soils across urban centres could easily trigger flooding even with moderate rainfall.

“The Nairobi Metropolitan region is likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall through Monday. With soils already saturated, there is a high likelihood of flash floods and surface runoff,” the advisory stated.

Meteorological data shows that Nairobi has already received unusually high rainfall in the past 24 hours, with stations recording significant amounts. Moi Airbase recorded 145.4mm of rainfall, Wilson Airport 160mm, Dagoretti 112.2mm, Kabete 117.4mm, and Thika 59.6mm – levels capable of overwhelming drainage systems and triggering urban flooding.

According to KMD, just 20mm of rainfall is equivalent to about 20 litres of water per square metre, a volume sufficient to saturate soils and flood poorly drained areas.

The warning comes amid devastating floods that struck several parts of Nairobi on Friday night. The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed that the death toll has risen to 25 after authorities recovered 15 additional bodies on Saturday.

Police said the floods caused widespread destruction, displacement of residents, and disruption of transport networks in multiple parts of the capital.

Areas identified as highly vulnerable to flooding include Kibra, Dagoretti North and South, Embakasi, Makadara, Kamukunji, Roysambu, Westlands, Lang’ata, and parts of Mathare. Poor drainage systems in these densely populated neighbourhoods are expected to worsen flooding risks as the rains continue.

Security and emergency response assessments have also identified Mukuru, Huruma, South B and South C, Pipeline in Embakasi, Kahawa West, Githurai, and sections of Westlands as among the hardest hit by the ongoing floods.

Authorities have urged residents to exercise extreme caution, particularly those living in low-lying areas or near rivers and drainage channels.

The government has advised the public to avoid driving through flooded roads, stay away from steep slopes that could trigger mudslides, and ensure drinking water is properly treated through boiling or other safe methods to prevent contamination.

KMD Acting Director of Meteorological Services Edward M. Muriuki acknowledged the growing impact of the ongoing rains.

“The Department regrets the damage to infrastructure and disruption to livelihoods caused by the ongoing rains,” Muriuki said, adding that meteorologists will continue monitoring the situation and issue timely updates.

With heavy rains expected to persist into early next week, authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories to minimize further loss of life and property.

