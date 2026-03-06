Nairobi Streets Flooded As Heavy Rains Submerge Roads and Disrupt Transport

Heavy rains pounding Nairobi have caused widespread flooding across the capital, paralysing transport and forcing commuters to wade through dirty water as authorities warn motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads.

The downpour, which began earlier in the day and intensified into the evening on Friday, March 6, overwhelmed drainage systems in several neighbourhoods, including Nairobi West, South C, and South B. Roads in these areas were submerged under rising water levels, bringing traffic to a near standstill.

Major highways and city streets were also affected. Sections of Uhuru Highway were flooded, where vehicles nearly submerged as motorists struggled to navigate through deep water.

Flooding has also reported in parts of the Central Business District, including Kenyatta Avenue and Moi Avenue, where runoff water turned roads into streams. In some cases, commuters were forced to disembark from public service vehicles and walk through flooded streets as traffic ground to a halt.

“I was unable to access my car because the parking area adjacent to the road was flooded. This is very embarrassing for a city of this status,” said Anthony Mumo, an office worker stranded along Kenyatta Avenue.

Elsewhere, motorists along Thika Superhighway encountered waterlogged sections near Githurai and Kahawa Sukari, while flooding was also reported along Mombasa Road near the Kyumbi junction and Lang’ata Road close to Wilson Airport.

In response to the hazardous conditions, the National Transport and Safety Authority issued an urgent road safety advisory urging motorists, pedestrians, and passengers to remain cautious.

“The ongoing rainfall and foggy conditions in some areas are significantly increasing road risks due to reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces,” the authority warned.

Drivers are advised to maintain safe distances, switch on headlights, drive at reduced speeds, and avoid attempting to cross flooded roads where braking and visibility become difficult.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility. Let us all work together to make our roads safer,” the agency added.

Residents across the city also expressed frustration, blaming the persistent flooding on blocked drainage systems, uncollected garbage, and rapid urban development without adequate infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that more rainfall is expected in the coming days, raising fears that flooding could worsen if drainage challenges are not addressed.

As the rains continue, city residents and commuters remain on high alert, hoping authorities will implement long-term solutions to Nairobi’s recurring flooding crisis.