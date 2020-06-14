Navigating work in this pandemic period

My name is Alice and after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, our boss sent us an email and said the company was planning to retrench some workers since the business environment was hardly hit by the virus. I was so scared because I did not have any other way to earn a living besides the job which was also paying me fairly good money.

Being that I was in a department with many workers, I knew I was very vulnerable to the lay off and this made my stomach to cringe. I did not know of any way to save my job and this threw me to depression. How else was I to survive during the pandemic without a job? I tried going to my boss’ office to try and sweet-talk him into sparing me from the retrenchment but he told me that his hands were tied and he could not save anyone.

I called one of my friends and told him of how I was stressed since I would be laid off from my workplace. He told me he faced a similar problem some weeks before but he sought the services of a traditional herbalist Doctor Mugwenu who safeguarded his job through his spell casting powers. That was definitely music to my ears and I instantly called the doctor on 0740637248 and he gave me an appointment for the spell the next day.

I went and cast the job luck spell which would protect my job from a retrenchment. The next day, the retrenchment list was produced and luckily, I was not among them. Even better, I was promoted to head the department and my salary added. I was really happy because the doctor delivered exactly what he promised and I am forever grateful to him.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

{Sponsored}