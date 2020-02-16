“Nimekwama ndani yako! What is going on?”: This is how I taught my husband a lesson for cheating on me

KDRTV-It was two weeks ago when my childhood friend, Lucy called me up and told me she was going through a major depression and needed some company in order to forget some of the situations she was going through.

Being the good friend I was, I asked her to come over to my house for a few days so that I could keep her company and also be able to help her in any way I could. We had an extra bedroom in our house and I thought it was nice she came over for a few days and moreover, my husband did not have a problem with that.

She came that evening and I even went to sleep with her on her bed and left my husband alone on our bed. I wanted her be free with me and tell me the struggles she was going through. That first night was good. She opened up and said she had been heartbroken by her ex and moving on was the problem. I asked her to stay for a few days in my house before going back to her place. Deep in my heart, I just wanted to help her overcome the stress she was going through because I really loved her from our childhood days.

Two days later, after work, I came home and found that my husband was already home too and was in the living room together with Lucy and they were both watching a movie. I made supper and immediately after, I was feeling tired and I decided to go and sleep.

I told both of them good night and went to sleep. My husband told me he would join me shortly after the film was over. As soon as I laid in bed, I fell completely asleep and it was not until 1.30am that I woke up and found myself in bed alone.

I wondered where my husband was at that time. I jumped out of bed to go look for him and while walking on the hallway to the living room, I heard some muffled moans from my friend’s bedroom and guess what, she was having sex with my husband just under my nose.

Some human beings are just inconsiderate. I took Lucy in my house with the goal of helping her overcome her depression and the thank you I got was sleeping with my husband in my house. My first instinct was to walk in that room and kill them both but then, I remembered about a workmate who had told me about Doctor Mugwenu.

She had told me she caught her husband cheating on her and she used Doctor Mugwenu’s spells to teach him a lesson. I called her in the middle of the night and asked her for Doctor Mugwenu’s number which she gladly sent to me.

All this time, my husband and childhood friend were busy munching each other thinking I was dead asleep. I tiptoed to my bedroom and called Doctor Mugwenu and narrated to him what was going on. I asked him to quickly perform a spell that would glue both my husband and friend together so as to teach them a lesson.

He quickly did so and within some few minutes I heard them screaming that they were stuck.

Nimekwama ndani yako. What is going on?” I heard my husband ask in utter desperation.

I know gained the courage to walk on them and the moment they saw me enter the room they were so shocked such that they wanted to die.

It was an ugly scene though. They were naked and stuck at their genitals. My husband started saying he was sorry and said that Lucy had seduced him. They were later unstuck by Doctor Mugwenu and I gave Lucy a thorough beating. I then chased her out of my house for taking advantage of my help for her.

After some days, I forgave my husband since I still loved him and we are now a happy couple.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 mugwenudoctors.com.

KDRTV Has no liability to the claims made by Mugwenu