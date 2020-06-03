Nisamehe I didn’t know that I was messing you up..man pleads for mercy after adultery episode

My name is Jake and three weeks ago, I decided to go home early since I was feeling very tired after a long day at work. I therefore took a cab and 30 minutes later, I was at home. However, from outside even before I got into the house, I heard extremely loud music coming from my house.

I did not know my wife was already home but the loud music indicated she was. At the front door, I saw a man’s pair of shoes and that’s when I knew that my wife had company. I quietly opened the door and I heard some loud moans of sex coming from the sitting room.

“Aki hii kitu yako iko sawa ata kuliko ya bwana yangu I will dump him and have you,” I heard my wife say and I was immediately overcome by anger. I stormed into the room since I wanted to beat them both for disrespecting me. I was shocked to find my neighbour, who was a college boy on top of my wife, fucking her. I was so furious that I began beating them both.

The college boy threatened me that he could have his father, who was a policeman, come and arrest me if I beat him up. He dressed up and told my wife to go with him. I felt so humiliated as my wife followed a college kid and left me alone. I cried so hard and I even thought of taking my own life.

I called my big brother and told him about what was happening and he told me not to worry because he knew a traditional herbalist, Doctor Mugwenu who could help me get my wife back and teach the college boy a lesson. I called the doctor and he gave me an appointment a day later.

After I went to his workplace in Nairobi, he cast a spell that would bring plagues to the college boy’s life until he brought my wife back. The next evening, the young boy came to my house and he was looking very terrible.

“Bro nisamehe kwa kumess na wewe. My manhood is very huge and painful ata siwezi enda mahali,” he said while crying. I laughed at him and I asked him to bring back my wife and also look for another apartment to stay since I did not want to ever see him again in my life.

My wife came back and she also went on her knees and apologised to me. The boy relocated and my wife and I are now having a good marriage.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news

{Sponsored}