No man loves me: My sad story of how I got from one heartbreak to another for over 10 years

My name is Jane and since my campus days when I started dating, I never really had good luck with men. I always met the wrong guys while dating and this always left me heartbroken.

Out of the various guys I had dated back then, I deeply fell in love with a guy called Aaron. I fell in love with him during our last year in campus and he had all I ever wanted in a man.

He was very-good-looking, attractive and also very caring. He was everything I ever dreamt of. However, two months into our relationship. Aaron started behaving very weirdly with me. He did not call me or text me and when I went to his house to ask him what was the problem, he would shout at me and ask me to leave him alone.

We broke up after the two months and I was so broken. That was the ninth heartbreak since I got to the murky land of dating. All the men I dated behaved like Aaron. Every time after two months, they would start being distant and rude and then dump me for another chiq.

However, after campus, one year ago, I got a very good man called Steve who promised heaven and earth to me. I was working in an exhibition company and he was in a media company. Everyday after work, we would meet, make love and even do fun things together.

I thought after two months reached the normal would happen and he would dump but he did not. He continued loving and being so nice to me. I finally thought that fate had connected me to my soul mate and I even started building castles in the air on how he would marry me and we would have a beautiful life together.

However, all the castles I built all came crumbling down after Steve got married without me knowing. I was in the salon getting my hair done when one of my friends called me and told me Steve was getting married on that very day.

“Hi Jane, nimepita hapa karibu na church iko karibu na kwangu na nikapata Steve akioa dem mwingine, I hope unajua,” my friend told.

I was not even able to respond to her because I immediately collapsed in the salon. The hairdresser performed first aid on me and afterwards, I regained consciousness and I started crying loudly like a baby. The salonist tried to comfort me but I was inconsolable.

My sister was called to come pick me because the panic attack had affected me so bad that I could not walk.

After reaching home, I swore to myself that I would never love again since my heart was just in pieces.

“I will never love again! I am tired of no man loving me and all men treating me like trash,” I told my sister while crying bitterly.

She felt so sorry for me and asked me to calm down because she knew of a traditional doctor who would connect me to my soulmate and even prevent me from undergoing any heartbreaks.

She told me his name was Doctor Mugwenu and would use his spell casting powers to bring the right man to me. We called him together with my sister that night and I narrated all that I had gone through in my love life.

He asked me to see him the next day so that he could connect me to my soul mate. After we met him, he performed the soulmate spell which would help get the right man for me. In addition, he told me his spells worked swiftly and told me to get ready to get the man of my dreams within very few days.

True to his words, on my way to work two days later, I met with a very charming man. We talked for a while and he asked me out on a date. One thing led to another and six months ago, he proposed to me. We got married recently and I am just so happy I have a man to love me right now and I sincerely have Daktari Mugwenu to thank for.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 mugwenudoctors.com.

KDRTV Has no liability to the claims made by Mugwenu