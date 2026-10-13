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Life & Style

NSSF Explains Who Inherits Savings When a Member Dies Without a Spouse or Children

Vincent Olando

Published

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has outlined who can claim a deceased member’s savings, explaining how the benefits are handled when a contributor dies without a spouse or children.

According to the Fund, the money is not automatically lost when a member dies. Instead, eligible dependants and relatives may claim the savings depending on the deceased person’s family circumstances and the availability of other qualifying beneficiaries.

A surviving husband or wife is the first in line to receive the benefits, followed by the member’s children under the conditions outlined by NSSF. The Fund states that children qualify regardless of age or gender where the deceased’s spouse has also died or the member was a single parent.

“The Husband or the wife of the member qualifies first, then all the children, regardless of their age or gender, where the spouse of the deceased is also late,” NSSF stated.

However, when a member dies without a spouse or children, the deceased’s parents may qualify to claim the savings. If both parents are also deceased, brothers or sisters can become eligible beneficiaries.

“The parents of the deceased qualifies if they had no spoue or children. Brothers or sisters, where the deceased was single, had no children and both parents are deceased,” the Fund added.

NSSF has also outlined the options available when the usual categories of beneficiaries are unavailable.

A guardian may claim the benefits on behalf of a deceased member’s children where both parents are deceased and all the children are minors. The Fund also allows an applicant holding Letters of Administration to pursue the claim where all other dependant categories have been exhausted.

Documents Required to Claim NSSF Benefits

People seeking to access the savings of a deceased relative must submit supporting documents to an NSSF office.

These include the original death certificate, a photocopy of the deceased member’s national identity card and the applicant’s identification documents, such as a national ID card or passport.

Applicants must also provide a letter from the County Administration confirming the deceased member’s dependants, alongside the deceased person’s NSSF membership number to facilitate the claim.

Once the required documents have been submitted, applicants are issued the appropriate application forms and guided through the remaining steps of the process.

NSSF says benefits are processed within 15 working days after it receives a complete application accompanied by all the required documentation.

The Fund has encouraged families seeking survivor benefits to visit their nearest NSSF office for assistance and guidance on the claims process. Further information is available on its website at www.nssf.or.ke/benefits.

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