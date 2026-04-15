Online Cab Fares Set to Rise as Drivers Announce 1.5x Price Increase

Online cab users in Kenya are bracing for higher transport costs after ride-hailing drivers announced a significant fare increase, citing soaring fuel prices and operational expenses.

The Organisation of Online Drivers (OOD) confirmed the introduction of a 1.5 times fare multiplier across all platforms, effectively raising the minimum charge from KSh220 to approximately KSh330. In some cases, short-distance trips of up to three kilometres will now attract a minimum fare of KSh450.

“We have introduced a multiplier of 1.5, which will be the key determiner of the new fuel prices moving forward,” said the OOD chairperson in an exclusive interview. “Passengers are to multiply by 1.5 the fare prices indicated on the driver’s dashboard across all Transportation Network Company platforms.”

The directive, which applies to services such as Uber, Bolt, Little Cab, and Yego, is expected to take effect after a seven-day notice issued to operators to adjust their pricing systems. The drivers’ body warned of possible industrial action, including strikes, if the new structure is not implemented. According to OOD, the fare review is a response to mounting economic pressures. “This minimum fare of KSh450 for a maximum of 3KM for short trips will ensure that drivers earn a fair and sustainable income amidst the changing economic environment,” the organisation said in a statement.

Fuel costs, which form a significant portion of drivers’ daily expenses, have surged following the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA). Petrol and diesel prices rose sharply in the April–May 2026 cycle, with pump prices in Nairobi crossing KSh200 per litre.

Beyond fuel, drivers pointed to rising maintenance costs, insurance premiums, and general vehicle servicing expenses as key factors making previous fare structures unsustainable.

Under the revised pricing guidelines, additional charges will continue to apply, including KSh4 per minute for waiting time, KSh100 for every 10-minute stopover, and KSh100 per kilometre for distances beyond the pickup radius. Passengers will also bear parking and toll fees where applicable. The Automobile Association of Kenya (AA Kenya) is expected to guide the implementation of the new fare structure.

The move comes amid a broader wave of fare increases across the transport sector, with matatu operators and other public service vehicles also adjusting prices in response to rising fuel costs.

Economists warn that the sustained increase in transport costs could have a ripple effect on the economy, driving up the prices of goods and services while placing additional strain on household budgets.

As ride-hailing continues to play a central role in Nairobi’s urban mobility—serving a significant share of daily commuters—the latest fare hike signals tougher times ahead for consumers already grappling with a high cost of living.