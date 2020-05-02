Our care taker robbed me my livelihood

Three weeks ago, I went to attend my cousin’s birthday and my hubby told me he had carried some work home and he could not therefore come with me. I thus went alone and I had a good time.

I had promised my hubby that I would spend the night at my cousin’s house but when evening came, I changed my mind and decided to go home instead since there were so many people at the party. I tried calling my husband to ask him to come for me but he did not answer his phone.

I called an Uber and I went home still trying to reach my hubby but he did not answer his phone. I reached home and while opening the door to my house, I heard sexual moans coming from the bedroom and for a moment I thought I was in the wrong home but clearly, I was in my house and my hubby was fucking someone on our matrimonial bed.

“ooh baby, you are so sweet and your forbidden fruit is better that my wife’s,” I heard my husband tell the woman he was shagging. I later came to learn that the woman in question was our caretaker who was used to sleeping with other people’s husbands in our apartments.

I lacked the composure to confront them and I run outside as I was crying. I called my sister and she was so saddened to hear what my husband had done. She told me to instantly call Doctor Mugwenu who was a traditional herbalist and would help me teach them a painful lesson which they would never forget.

I called the doctor and I immediately ordered a sticking spell to interlock my husband and the caretaker as they were having sex in the bedroom. He cast it and suddenly, I heard my hubby and the caretaker scream that they were stuck to each other.

“Someone help us, niko stuck ndani ya huyu caretaker,” my husband cried. I walked into the room and they were all so scared to see me. My husband started begging for forgiveness and said the caretaker had seduced him. They were in so much pain and begged me to unstuck them. All the neighbours had gathered to see them. Later, Daktari unstuck them and all the neighbours beat the caretaker since she had wrecked many homes.

I decided to forgive my husband and we are now actually working towards having a better marriage.

